The intent was to clearly generate a response like this, from former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker.

Hard to imagine any other @POTUS having the guts to walk out of the White House like this: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/R9Da6W7Hhb — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 2, 2020

Regardless of the comparison to past presidents, the amount of “guts” demonstrated by the photo (taken, in the case above, by the New York Times’s Doug Mills) depends on your acceptance or understanding of how much effort went into making the trip possible.

First and foremost was the removal by force of protesters who were demonstrating peacefully in the park between the White House and the church. Shortly before Trump began speaking to reporters in the Rose Garden, insisting that he was an “ally of all peaceful protesters,” police and members of the National Guard began clearing the area. Those at the scene indicated that the security forces used tear gas, concussion devices and physical strength to scatter demonstrators before the president arrived. Clergy working at the church, aiding protesters, were caught in the cloud of gas and forced out of the way.

That incident quickly became notorious. It speaks for itself in terms of the scale of preparation required for Trump’s trip out of the White House — a trip, later reporting indicated, spurred by Trump’s frustration over reports that he was moved to a secure area of the mansion during Friday night’s demonstrations.

Shortly after midnight, the White House released an edited video of Trump’s trip, again clearly looking to demonstrate the president’s strength.

It also shows the extent to which Trump could feel perfectly comfortable in making the trip.

It is expected, of course, that the president should be surrounded by a bubble of protection as he travels anywhere, including across the street. Presidents are targets for violent actors, as history has shown, and this particularly tense moment certainly increases the potential threat.

That said, the idea that this particular jaunt demanded exceptional bravery is undercut by the scale of the protective efforts shown by the video itself.

It opens with the same shot of the White House. In the small stretch of roofline visible between trees, we see three people standing guard. This is normal; there are always protective personnel stationed there. As the first shot of the video, though, it establishes the pattern: The president can do what he does because he has people watching over him.

The video shows Trump walking from the mansion across the North Lawn. A number of staffers are on the path behind him, including Attorney General William P. Barr. Arrayed around him in a semicircle are a number of Secret Service and other security officials. There is another Secret Service agent to his right on the sidewalk.

Another shot shows Trump walking through Lafayette Square, which an hour earlier had been filled with protesters. The pool reporter covering the White House on Monday indicated that she and others traveling with the president were left “coughing and choking” from remnants of the gas used to clear the area.

It’s hard to pick out members of the Secret Service in particular, but there are clearly several visible.

As Trump arrives at the church, the presence of security is obvious. Several members of the Secret Service arrive with Trump, and a loose phalanx of police is arrayed on the sidewalk ahead of his arrival. Most are looking outward, away from Trump, scanning for possible threats. The man at far right in the still below is accompanied by a police dog.

Notice that in the still above, Trump does not have the Bible he is shown holding up in front of the church, a central element in the photos he came to take. As he departs the church, accompanied by his security detail, he is holding it.

As he heads back to the White House after exiting Lafayette Square, the full scale of the security measures deployed on his behalf is made obvious: dozens of police in riot gear, holding shields and batons form a protective corridor for the president. He gives them a fist-pump of support.

On his way back to the White House, Secret Service agents lead the way, and armed personnel watch from above.

Again, the president should and must be protected. The intent is that the president should be able to operate without constraints imposed by security concerns.

What’s different in this case is that the president is using that protective bubble in an effort to demonstrate his own strength. He is co-opting the necessary measures used to keep him safe in order to send a message to the American public that, far from hiding in a bunker, he is confident walking in the streets. Who wouldn’t be, when the streets are lined with armed men who work for you?