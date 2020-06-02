His words were simultaneously contradicted by what was happening outside the White House — hundreds of peaceful protesters being pushed out of nearby Lafayette Square.

Tia Oso, an organizer who works on racial justice and Wall Street accountability issues, says that disrespecting peaceful protesters has been at the core of the Trump administration. “He and his administration have been very disrespectful to protesters, especially visible influencers that have spoken out against police brutality like Colin Kaepernick,” she said.

“Between that and his Twitter posts implying that people be shot on sight, he has contributed to the sense of chaos and anger that people are feeling,” Oso added. “I would find it completely dishonest for him to speak out against police brutality, after calling for violence.”

Trump gave his first national address about the protests sweeping the country a week after the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck with his knee for more than eight minutes.

After speaking, he left the White House by foot as police teargassed peaceful protesters so that Trump could stand before St. John’s Church holstering up a Bible. The president posed before camera hoping to cement his response to the protests in history. That image will be forever accompanied by ones of activists dispersing while covering their eyes.

Many people, including Christian leaders who have supported and been involved in peaceful protests, criticized the president’s actions.

“Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence,” the Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, told The Post. “I am beyond. We need moral leadership, and he’s done everything to divide us, and has just used one of the most sacred symbols of the Judeo-Christian tradition.”

As someone who worked very hard to try to set a standard for responsible, ethical religious engagement from The White House, it is heartbreaking and infuriating to see a POTUS who has fallen short of every standard and broken every sense of propriety and respect and humility. — Michael Wear (@MichaelRWear) June 1, 2020

But the actions by the president — a lover of optics and imagery — were not that surprising. And as misleading as they were, so were his words given his proclivity for reframing some of his most controversial responses on culture war issues.

The fact is that there aren’t many examples of Trump demonstrating allyship with peaceful protest. In fact the opposite is true.

While campaigning in 2016, he criticized Black Lives Matter women who interrupted the rally of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who was running for the Democratic presidential nomination, and suggested that if the activists did the same to him, he might end up fighting them himself.

And days after Trump was elected, he said it was “very unfair” that demonstrators were protesting his election.

Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

In 2017, Trump attacked NFL players peacefully protesting police violence during the national anthem by suggesting that they should be fired. He said:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired.”

And in 2018, when demonstrators were protesting the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Trump dismissed them as “paid professional protesters.”

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, one of the country’s largest gay rights organizations, told The Fix that no speech Trump could give would “improve a situation he has already made worse.”

“From his first days on the campaign trail to today, Trump has simply failed to lead, effectively abdicating his responsibility to bring our country together,” he said. “He has stoked racial tensions and advocated for violence against protesters.”

Trump has been sympathetic to certain protests, those including people who support him. In addition to calling marchers, which included white nationalist groups, in Charlottesville in 2017 “very fine people,” the president did not criticize Americans protesting stay-at-home orders when they got adversarial with police.

Trump’s effort to portray himself as a supporter of peaceful protests does not match his recent or long-term history. It was always unlikely that the protesters going to the streets this week would buy into his claims that he supported their rights. The question after Monday is, how will those he actually sought to reach out to with his march to foist the Bible feel their bond with him was strengthened, given the trade-off he made to get it.