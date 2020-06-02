On Monday evening, as police were forcibly clearing protesters from the street in front of Lafayette Square just north of the White House, President Trump offered comments meant to ensure the public he had the situation under control.

“All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd,” Trump said, referring to the death of a black man at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. “My administration is fully committed that, for George and his family, justice will be served. He will not have died in vain.”

“But,” he continued, “we cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob.”

The thrust of Trump’s remarks continued in this direction: He would quell violence and vandalism by dispatching the military, if needed.

“America is founded upon the rule of law,” he said near the conclusion of his remarks. “It is the foundation of our prosperity, our freedom and our very way of life. But where there is no law, there is no opportunity. Where there is no justice, there is no liberty. Where there is no safety, there is no future.”

Those comments come remarkably close to echoing the concerns of the protesters. At the core of the Black Lives Matter movement are calls for equal treatment under the law for those targeted by police — black or white — and for the police themselves. A constant rallying cry, adopted from decades of civil rights protests, is “No justice, no peace.” Where there is no justice, there is no peace.

That sort of justice, an equal treatment of individuals in the legal system, is not what Trump’s focused on. He doesn’t say that his administration is committed that justice be served generally for black Americans; he says his administration is committed that justice be served specifically for Floyd’s family. The justice he talks about throughout the rest of his comments is the justice of a vengeful God, an exercising of wrath against his foes.

“Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Trump stated. “I want the organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail.”

That’s the justice Trump seeks and insists upon, the Hammurabian trading of punishment for punishment. Law, justice and safety yielding opportunity, liberty and the future.

Former vice president Joe Biden, speaking in Philadelphia on Tuesday, offered a different lens on the subject. For much of Biden’s speech, the sort of justice sought by the protests was subtext, understood as an intended outcome. As his speech reached its culmination, he made it explicit.

He quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assertion that while the “arc of a moral universe is long, it bends toward justice.”

“We know we can bend it because we have,” Biden said. “We have to believe that still. That is our purpose … to become the nation defined — in Dr. King’s words — not only by the absence of tension but by the presence of justice.”

“Today in America,” he continued, “it’s hard to keep faith that justice is at hand.”

This, too, is central to the ongoing protests. It's not just that many Americans see racial justice as distant, it's that Trump's approach to policing and racial issues seems to move the desired outcome further away.

Both Trump and Biden offered proposals for how to move forward.

Trump’s centered on a forceful crackdown on perpetrators, a move that seemed to conflate protests generally with the outgrowth of vandalism he was purportedly targeting. (That peaceful protesters were being pushed away shortly before he spoke reinforced that apparent conflation.)

Biden outlined policy proposals centered on bolstering the sense of justice that protesters have sought: assessments of how the police do their work, limits on the use of force, de-escalating the militarization of police departments.

“Let us vow to make this, at last, an era of action to reverse systemic racism with long-overdue and concrete changes,” Biden said. “That action will not be completed in the first 100 days of my presidency — or even an entire term. It is the work of a generation.”

The proposals the two men offered tacitly reflected two views of how the violence could be curtailed. Trump’s is direct: Crack down on those breaking the law with the full force of police and the military. Biden’s was indirect: Address the concerns of the protesters, reducing the protests themselves and, therefore, the jumping-off point for the majority of the illegal activity.

Each is, to some extent, a reflection of how justice is applied. Justice can mean punishment, and justice can mean equality. In the context of the protests over Floyd’s death, those differing interpretations of justice have widely different effects.