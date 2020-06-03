That’s not to say former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein was unwilling to criticize the investigation. He agreed with the Justice Department’s inspector general that applications FBI agents filed to a secret court to get warrants to conduct surveillance on a former Trump campaign adviser were misleading and flawed. He pointedly said he would not have approved the FISA application warrant on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page had he known about what agents left out. (But he also said the errors did not impact the broader launch of the investigation.)

Still, on at least four different occasions, Rosenstein disputed specific language by Trump and his allies about the investigation. Like:

1. He does not believe the investigation was a “hoax”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the top-ranking Democrat on the committee, asked Rosenstein: “Do you believe the Mueller investigation was a hoax or a witch hunt or a deep state conspiracy?”

Rosenstein responded: “I do not believe the investigation was a hoax, senator. But with regard to the nature of the allegations, keep in mind, those allegations are coming from other sources. And I can’t vouch for the allegations.”

The second half of his answer will surely upset Democrats who wanted the deputy attorney general to refute all the ways Trump tried to discredit the investigation by Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel. But Rosenstein publicly and notably disagreed with Trump’s No. 1 complaint that it was a “hoax.”

2. He does not believe it was an “utterly baseless, corrupt criminal investigation”

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) read the sharp comments that Attorney General William P. Barr recently made about the Russia investigation, including that it was an “utterly baseless, corrupt criminal investigation.”

When asked, Rosenstein said he disagreed with that characterization: “I do not consider the investigation to be corrupt.”

He did say he understood why the president was frustrated by the Mueller investigation. It lasted almost two years, and it did not find evidence that met the legal limit of conspiracy with a foreign power. (It did find that Trump campaign officials welcomed at least the idea of Russia’s help.)

3. He does not believe the Mueller investigation was politically biased against Trump

Trump and his Republican allies have seized on former FBI agent Peter Strzok texting his dislike of Trump as he worked on the Mueller investigation to allege bias in the entire thing.

Rosenstein pushed back hardest on the GOP allegation that Strzok’s personal bias affected the investigation, indicating he talked to Mueller about the need to keep anyone’s political bias out. He said it would have been better if the investigators on Mueller’s team were “a more politically diverse group,” but also said: “I’m fairly confident that political bias did not enter into that investigation at any point."

That is consistent with what the Justice Department’s inspector general found in its review of the Mueller investigation. And Rosenstein did not qualify his comments with any counterpoint.

Later, he defended the investigation’s existence in the first place: “I think it’s important to establish that an independent investigation found that the Russians sought to interfere in the election and that no Americans conspired with them.”

4. He believes it was not wrong for the FBI to investigate Michael Flynn

Republicans have alleged that the FBI questioned Trump’s incoming national security adviser, Michael Flynn, for dubious reasons. Investigators have since said their concern was that Flynn could be blackmailed by the Russians once in office, because he had told the Russians one thing about sanctions policy and told the vice president another thing.

“My understanding at the time that I arrived was that General Flynn had lied to the vice president and to FBI agents,” he said. “And that, I believe, was the primary issue that was under investigation at the time.”

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in that interview about his conversations with Russians. He later said he was tricked into that guilty plea, and the Justice Department under Barr recently agreed to drop its prosecution of Flynn. Rosenstein acknowledged that the Justice Department no longer wants to prosecute Flynn.

Rosenstein agreed with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) that, with the hindsight of the investigation being over, there was no “there there” on the Trump campaign colluding with Russians.

