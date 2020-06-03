Trump’s success in 2016 also came in part because of white evangelicals. The leader of one of the largest evangelical universities in the country then called him the “dream president” of evangelicals. His Monday night walk from the White House to a nearby church, where he brandished a Bible, and Tuesday’s visit to the John Paul II shrine in Washington seemed designed to appeal first to conservative Christians in his base and to send a signal of strength to them as the country appeared to spiral out of control.

Trump said the moment was well received by those faith communities who support him most.

“Most religious leaders loved it,” he said Wednesday on the radio show of Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade. “I hear Franklin Graham thought it was great. I heard many other people thought it was great. It’s only the other side that didn’t like it — the opposition party.”

This is one of my proudest moments as a Catholic. The President and First Lady honoring Pope John Paul II. Thank you, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/4MXiqsBi1s — Janet (@janetburke27) June 2, 2020

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived Tuesday at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, a place of significance for many conservative Christians because of the late pope’s stances on abortion, LGBT issues and communism.

Trump and Melania Trump, who identifies as Roman Catholic, did not publicly meet with church officials or others, but they did pose at the shrine for the cameras before turning to face a statue of John Paul II and placing a wreath there.

A day earlier, law enforcement cracked down on peaceful demonstrators protesting outside the White House so that Trump could pose for photographers in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church holding a Bible. Congregation leaders said they were not aware that the president would visit the church to create the image and that one priest was removed from the church’s patio.

Although St. John’s is not an evangelical congregation, the optics of the president holding up a Bible could create a comforting image for those whose support for Trump was in part a response to their anxiety about the diversifying culture, including religiously, of America.

Robert Jeffress, a pastor and one of Trump’s faith advisers, told the Atlantic that he thought Trump’s actions were “completely appropriate.”

“By holding up the Bible, he was showing us that it teaches that, yes, God hates racism, it’s despicable — but God also hates lawlessness,” he said. “So, I’m happy.”

On the same day that activists were moved away from the church for Trump’s photo, Biden held his first in-person campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, one of the oldest black congregations in Wilmington, Del.

It is the black voters of South Carolina — many of them older, regular church-attending Christians — who are credited with resurrecting the Biden campaign. And the former vice president’s choice to stop there first was a sign of loyalty to them, at a time when their community is at the heart of the ongoing protests.

Attendees at the Biden event expressed their frustration with the police violence and anti-black racism in America. And some criticized Biden for the role he played in championing legislation in the 1990s that contributed to mass incarcerations and perhaps intensified already strained relations between black Americans and law enforcement. Biden has apologized for sponsoring the 1994 crime bill. He listened to attendees Tuesday while taking notes. Later that day, his campaign called on Congress to prioritize policing reform this month.

Biden calls for Congress to take first steps on policing reform this month:



- ban choke holds



- stop transfer of weapons of war to police departments



- improve oversight and accountability



- create model use of force standard — Stef Feldman (@StefFeldman) June 2, 2020

Biden ended the event with a prayer before taking a knee while posing for a photo. In recent days, kneeling has been associated with the Minneapolis police officer who placed his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, for more than eight minutes before Floyd eventually died. But in recent years, kneeling during the national anthem has been popularized by NFL players protesting racism and police violence — a gesture that Trump has repeatedly criticized.

Biden’s actions were largely uncontroversial, while Trump’s largely drew criticism — even among some within the faith tribe that supports him most.

“It seems like now is the time to say, ‘I understand your pain, I want to comfort you, I think it’s time we love each other,’ ” said televangelist Pat Robertson, a Trump supporter. “But the president took a different course. He said, ‘I am the president of law and order,’ and he issued a heads-up.”

