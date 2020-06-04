On Thursday, CBS News released a new poll, conducted with the polling firm SSRS, which revealed a way in which inequalities that overlap with race can be masked.

In one question, the pollsters asked respondents whether white or black Americans have a better chance of getting ahead in today’s society. A small majority of Americans said that whites enjoyed an advantage in that regard; another 42 percent said that whites and blacks had an equal opportunity to do so.

There’s a broad difference in views of the question by political party, as you might expect. We’ve seen such differences emerge in the past, as with the shift among Democrats after the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement toward a broader belief of the effects of racial discrimination. Here, Democrats are much more likely to say that white Americans have an advantage, while most Republicans say that race doesn’t affect opportunity.

One reason for this, clearly, is that the Republican Party is more homogeneously white than the Democratic Party. About 6-in-10 Democrats are white according to 2018 Pew Research Center analysis, while more than 8-in-10 Republicans are white — a lower density of nonwhite members than the Democratic Party had two decades ago. More than three-quarters of black Americans identify as Democrats according to 2014 data from Pew.

The CBS-SSRS poll also asked another question: who has more advantage in society, the wealthy or the poor? Here, there was broader consensus, with more than three-quarters of respondents overall and majorities of every political group identifying the wealthy as having a broader advantage.

These are understandable viewpoints, given our national narrative! America prides itself on being a colorblind land of opportunity though the scales are obviously tilted toward the wealthy.

It’s just that race and wealth are fundamentally inextricable. Non-Hispanic white Americans made up about 60 percent of the population in 2018 — but held 86 percent of household wealth that same year. Even as the density of whites has dropped by 15 percentage points since 1990, the percentage of the wealth whites have held has only fallen 5 percentage points.

The density of the black population hasn’t budged — nor has the percentage of household wealth that blacks hold. Blacks make up about three times as much of the population as they hold in household wealth.

The Post’s Heather Long and Andrew Van Dam on Thursday published a lengthy examination of the overlap of race and wealth.

“In many ways,” they write, “the gap between the finances of blacks and whites is still as wide in 2020 as it was in 1968, the year the nation enacted the Civil Rights Act in response to years of unequal treatment of African Americans in nearly every part of society and business.”

That argument is bolstered with a slew of datapoints, including the ways in which even those factors which are supposed to correlate to wealth — like education — don’t offer significant advantages to black Americans. Whites who have only a high school education, for example, have higher median household wealth than do blacks with advanced degrees.

Even when black Americans attain a higher socio-economic status, research shows that, particularly for black men, that status is hard to maintain. Black Americans who are born into poorer households are more likely than whites born at the same status to remain poor into adulthood.

One of the big shifts in the past six years has been an increased belief that these differences in prosperity stem from discriminatory practices, past and current — but that increase has been more pronounced among Democrats than Republicans. Three-quarters of non-black Republicans indicated in the 2018 General Social Survey that they don’t believe that the difference in prosperity between the races is a function of discrimination. Four-in-10 non-black Republicans that year indicated that they thought the difference, instead, was a function of black Americans lacking the “motivation or will power to pull themselves up out of poverty.”

That reflects the impulse to reject the idea that long-standing racist policies are to blame or that American society maintains fundamentally racist elements. Researchers have repeatedly established that both play a role, from historic redlining practices limiting the ability of black Americans to buy homes — a central factor in building wealth — to subtle discriminatory practices like findings suggesting that people with names that are assumed to be black are less likely to receive calls from prospective employers.

Americans broadly understand that wealth confers an advantage in society. Where disagreements are introduced is in connecting that wealth to underlying issues of race. If you think that the wealthy have a better chance of getting ahead but that whites don’t, you’re either denying or ignoring the fact that whites broadly hold more wealth than blacks. Or, more probably, you’re drawing a tenuous line, arguing intentionally or not that explicit racism which advantages whites is different and less common than implicit racism that does.

