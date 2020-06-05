Spicer: You’ve been very tough on crime. You’ve sent the National Guard out this week. There’s a lot of people that want to know if police reforms will help the systemic racism issues that many Black people face in this country. Is that something that you could get behind?

Trump: Well, I heard Biden talking about systemic racism in the Police Department today, and I said, very simple question. He’s been there for 43 years. Why didn’t he do something about it? I’ve only been doing this for three and a half years. He’s been there for 43, 44 years. He was there eight years as Vice President.

He had plenty of time. I mean, he was taking a lot of vacations, taking it easy, sending his son over to China to pick up $1.5 billion, sending him to Ukraine where he’s paid $83,000 a month, and $3 million upfront or something. I would tell you, why -- he had plenty of time. Why wouldn’t you do this? This is sleepy Joe.

But now, he’s talking about systemic racism in the Police Department. Why wouldn’t he have done something about it, Sean? He had all the time. So now he says, I’m going to stop -- he’s had 43 years. He was a Senator, in all fairness, it’s a very big position. You could do what you want to do. But then, he was Vice President for eight years.

He hasn’t done anything except things that were bad for the Black population, very bad. African-American population was treated very badly by Biden. He didn’t know it and he doesn’t know it now, honestly, because I don’t think he knows where he is.