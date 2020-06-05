“If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup,” he wrote, “let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.” In the face of criticism, he later suggested other units which might be deployed: “whatever it takes to restore order.”

Cotton’s position was an extension of his political identity, a hawk advocating for a strong hand against perceived domestic enemies. He echoed President Trump’s rhetoric about the pervasiveness of antifa and Trump’s casting of the loose-knit movement as terroristic. It served as much as political statement to resonate with conservatives as a recommendation.

On Wednesday, Cotton formalized the proposal in an opinion piece published by the New York Times. His language was somewhat more moderated and his argument more extensive. But he also added another claim, meant to suggest that he was standing with public opinion.

“Not surprisingly, public opinion is on the side of law enforcement and law and order, not insurrectionists,” Cotton wrote. “According to a recent poll, 58 percent of registered voters, including nearly half of Democrats and 37 percent of African Americans, would support cities’ calling in the military to ‘address protests and demonstrations’ that are in ‘response to the death of George Floyd.’ That opinion may not appear often in chic salons, but widespread support for it is fact nonetheless.”

It’s obviously common for elected officials (and many others) to cite poll results that they argue would bolster their rhetorical point. In this case, though, both the data and Cotton’s presentation of it should be considered with a grain of salt.

There’s a reason this matters. Cotton’s essay sparked a broad backlash, given the contentiousness of the idea of deploying the military against American citizens. The idea that Americans support Cotton’s proposal, even his political opponents, is used as a way to present critics as the outliers — a case Cotton and others hastened to make.

The challenge is that events have evolved so quickly that polling on the subject isn’t particularly robust. Trump demanded that governors take a firm hand against protesters Monday, even as the violence was already winding down. (By the time of Cotton’s essay, there were only isolated examples of the problem he was decrying.) That matters because it can take a while to get poll responses — meaning that not many polls have been conducted.

There are some asterisks that should accompany the poll Cotton was citing. For one thing, it was not conducted among a random sample of the population. What’s more, it was completed Sunday and Monday, largely before the government’s crackdown on a peaceful protest just north of the White House — a relevant demonstration of how power could be questionably exercised in the current context.

It’s also important to note that there’s one existing reason that people might look favorably on the idea of having the military intervene in the protests: skepticism about the police, which is at the center of the protests themselves.

Gallup has been polling on public confidence in institutions for decades. The most recent data are from 2019. About half of Americans say they have “quite a lot” or a “great deal” of confidence in the police. Three-quarters say they have that much confidence in the military.

We’ll note that Cotton’s presentation of the poll itself isn’t fair. It didn’t pit “law enforcement and law and order” against “insurrectionists.” It asked whether the military should be used to supplement the local police.

None of this is to say that public opinion necessarily disagrees with Cotton’s proposal. It may be the case that most Americans support even the most alarming possibility at hand, a military deployed to sweep peaceful protests off the streets. The point is that we don’t yet know. The arrival of multiple, representative polls would help clarify where the public stands — and why they hold those positions.

Cotton’s op-ed was ultimately determined by the Times to have failed to have met the newspaper’s standards for publication. Concerns were raised about the accuracy of a number of the points he made, though not his invocation of shaky poll data.

His response to the criticism was itself probably predictable. He used it to disparage the media and the left on Twitter.