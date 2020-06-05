He came prepared with talking points, which he referred to only sporadically. The thrust of those comments was clear: he was to talk about how vulnerable areas needed to be tended to, which would transition into comments about black Americans and racial justice. He’d then note that the economy was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and how the administration had addressed that, yielding the new jobs numbers. Then at the end, a comment about how the country had united in the moment.
That’s not how things played out.
Here’s what Trump talked about, in rough chronological order. Below, you can track his train of thought as it hopscotches between subjects, with those subjects being read from his prepared remarks indicated with yellow highlighting. We hasten to note that none of this is made up:
- That it was a big day for the country
- That the economy was the best in the history of the world (which is false)
- A coronavirus vaccine (“you’re going to have some very positive surprises”)
- Therapeutics and cures for the coronavirus
- Transportation and logistics on distributing a vaccine
- The four or maybe seven or eight companies working on vaccines
- The country reopening, which is “what these [jobs] numbers are all about”
- That some states remain closed, like New York
- That he hopes New York calls out the National Guard
- The deployment of the Guard in Minnesota
- Minneapolis is a great city
- Police ran from a precinct in Minneapolis, which is the Democratic mayor’s fault
- The jobs numbers are a “tremendous tribute to equality”
- Before the “China plague … floated in,” jobs numbers were the best in “almost every category”
- That the most people in the history of the country had been working
- That only “bad policy” can stop the economy — “left wing, bad policies of raising taxes, Green New Deals”
- That the economy was being held back by the “possibility” that the above policies could be enacted
- The “ridiculous” Green New Deal
- That he’s a big environmentalist
- That we have the cleanest air and water we’ve ever had (which is false)
- It would be impossible to do the Green New Deal, which is like “baby talk”
- The hard decision of stopping people “very early on” from coming from China which “nobody” wanted him to make
- His “enemies” saying that the closure was “extremely important”
- "Empty cupboards”
- Ventilators, though, in the interest of accurately conveying how Trump raised the subject: “We went into a ventilator period that the likes of which nobody’s seen since the Second World War. We mobilized.”
- The scale of coronavirus testing
- That when you do more tests, you have more cases (which is misleading)
- What experts predicted about the jobs numbers
- That we’ll get back to the greatest economy in the world
- How the economy will be in August (very good), July (very good), September (maybe spectacular), October (spectacular)
- That closing down the country saved possibly 2 million or 2.5 million lives — at least 1 million
- How Brazil and Sweden fared by comparison
- European infection rates thanks to the “gift from China”
- That the virus emerged in China but didn’t spread there (then implying that China intentionally contained the virus but let it spread to other countries)
- The “great” trade deal with China
- This unclear subject: “We built a tremendous thing, a tremendous power platform. So when it got ill, when we had a problem, we were able to cut it off”
- The shape of the economic recovery which is “better than a V,” it’s “a rocket ship”
- The expectations of the “great geniuses” on TV about the jobs numbers
- That Warren Buffett shouldn’t have sold airline stock
- What people said on TV when the jobs report was published
- That this was “probably the greatest miscalculation in the history of business shows”
- That the jobs numbers don’t include New York and California
- How good Florida’s economy is
- That the press corps was sitting closer together, which he liked (the White House set up the chairs)
- That the damage to the economy was like a hurricane hit
- The closure of the economy was “artificial”
- That his administration had “made every decision correctly”
- What it’s like after a hurricane hits
- Places that have had hurricanes hit
- That he won’t use the “D word” (depression)
- How long it took to recover from the Great Depression
- How the stock markets have fared
- That we’ve made progress on both the protests and the pandemic
- That if the “wrong people get in here,” your 401(k) will go down
- That the pandemic killed more people than the Sept. 11 attacks or Pearl Harbor
- The spread of the virus internationally
- How the world is faring
- Various people he watched on TV reacting to the jobs data
- How he’d focus on vulnerable areas as the economy came back
- That no one had ever done more for black Americans than he had
- How historically black colleges and universities used to ask for funding each year until he granted multiyear funding
- That HBCU leaders said “the past administration did nothing for us”
- Opportunity zones
- Some governors need help
- The military (fantastic) and the National Guard again (also fantastic)
- The Secret Service
- What he saw on television
- That some governors are too proud
- Violence and looting in New York, which he suggested is ongoing
- What equal justice under the law looks like
- That George Floyd was hopefully “looking down” and saying this was “a great day”
- Legislation passed to address the pandemic
- How he used to “watch and study” because he loved governments and the country
- Predictions about China becoming the dominant economy
- How China paid tariffs (most were paid by Americans) some of which he then gave to farmers
- The trade deficit with China
- How past American leaders were stupid in how they dealt with China
- What the government delivered to address the pandemic
- A riff about $150,000 in household income and median incomes which wasn’t clear
- Where job growth occurred last month
- How Obama said you’d need a magic wand to see growth in manufacturing (which he didn’t)
- The unemployment rate
- That today is probably “the greatest comeback in American history”
- How Vice President Pence did during a CNBC interview Friday morning
- How the stock market is faring
- How many times the markets hit records during his presidency
- His ability with numbers
- When he thought the economic recovery would start
- That some states haven’t reopened yet
- That the economy was closed to save lives
- How some people pushed him not to close the economy
- That no one predicted the day’s job numbers
- How to protect people moving forward
- That schools should be open
- That we now understand covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus
- Who he thanks for working on the pandemic
- That people told him to use admirals and generals and he did
- Where we’re providing ventilators
- Ventilators are hard to make
- The mobilization was like World War II
- The administration of Barack Obama left the “cupboards” empty
- That he wants the blanket lockdown to end
- That we will “stomp out” any resurgence of the virus
- The best is yet to come (because some places are closed)
- Airline travel is recovering
- That he wants to drive to New York with the first lady in a recreational vehicle
- Indiana is the RV capital
- America has come together
- We were in uncharted territory
- How he was surprised when his advisers suggested the economy be closed down
- That covid-19 is more dangerous for people with preexisting conditions
- That being overweight is a problem (“so I say, thank goodness I’m in perfect shape”)
- A vaccine will come “a lot sooner” than the end of the year
- Distributing a vaccine is easy relative to how the military moves supplies
- What changes to legislation centered on the virus would achieve
- That he wants to get along with Democrats
- That the great economy occurred despite political “discord”
- The differences between Democratic and Republican policy proposals
- How Democrats want “open borders” (which is false)
- The records being set on immigration
- How much wall has been built on the border with Mexico
- How hard it was to get funding for the wall
- The court cases filed against the wall
- That Election Day 2016 was a great day
- That he was open to working with Democrats even though they “did things that they should have never done”
- How no president had done more during his presidency
- The things he has done as president, including Veterans Choice (which was first passed by Obama)
- The plight of veterans before he became president
- How he got accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs allowing the government to fire the “sadists” and “thieves” it employed
That was just his “prepared” remarks. He responded to one question, talking about how what was happening with the economy was the “greatest thing that can happen” for race relations. While letting other officials speak, he occasionally interjected other brief remarks. At one point, for example, he boasted about the number of energy jobs he’d protected by pushing for higher oil prices.
He then left without taking other questions.