That it was a big day for the country

That the economy was the best in the history of the world ( which is false

A coronavirus vaccine (“you’re going to have some very positive surprises”)

Therapeutics and cures for the coronavirus

Transportation and logistics on distributing a vaccine

The four or maybe seven or eight companies working on vaccines

The country reopening, which is “what these [jobs] numbers are all about”

That some states remain closed, like New York

That he hopes New York calls out the National Guard

The deployment of the Guard in Minnesota

Minneapolis is a great city

Police ran from a precinct in Minneapolis, which is the Democratic mayor’s fault

The jobs numbers are a “tremendous tribute to equality”

Before the “China plague … floated in,” jobs numbers were the best in “almost every category”

That the most people in the history of the country had been working

That only “bad policy” can stop the economy — “left wing, bad policies of raising taxes, Green New Deals”

That the economy was being held back by the “possibility” that the above policies could be enacted

The “ridiculous” Green New Deal

That he’s a big environmentalist

That we have the cleanest air and water we’ve ever had ( which is false

It would be impossible to do the Green New Deal, which is like “baby talk”

The hard decision of stopping people “very early on” from coming from China which “nobody” wanted him to make

His “enemies” saying that the closure was “extremely important”

"Empty cupboards”

Ventilators, though, in the interest of accurately conveying how Trump raised the subject: “We went into a ventilator period that the likes of which nobody’s seen since the Second World War. We mobilized.”

The scale of coronavirus testing

That when you do more tests, you have more cases ( which is misleading

What experts predicted about the jobs numbers

That we’ll get back to the greatest economy in the world

How the economy will be in August (very good), July (very good), September (maybe spectacular), October (spectacular)

That closing down the country saved possibly 2 million or 2.5 million lives — at least 1 million

How Brazil and Sweden fared by comparison

European infection rates thanks to the “gift from China”

That the virus emerged in China but didn’t spread there (then implying that China intentionally contained the virus but let it spread to other countries)

The “great” trade deal with China

This unclear subject: “We built a tremendous thing, a tremendous power platform. So when it got ill, when we had a problem, we were able to cut it off”

The shape of the economic recovery which is “better than a V,” it’s “a rocket ship”

The expectations of the “great geniuses” on TV about the jobs numbers

That Warren Buffett shouldn’t have sold airline stock

What people said on TV when the jobs report was published

That this was “probably the greatest miscalculation in the history of business shows”

That the jobs numbers don’t include New York and California

How good Florida’s economy is

That the press corps was sitting closer together, which he liked (the White House set up the chairs)

That the damage to the economy was like a hurricane hit

The closure of the economy was “artificial”

That his administration had “made every decision correctly”

What it’s like after a hurricane hits

Places that have had hurricanes hit

That he won’t use the “D word” (depression)

How long it took to recover from the Great Depression

How the stock markets have fared

That we’ve made progress on both the protests and the pandemic

That if the “wrong people get in here,” your 401(k) will go down

That the pandemic killed more people than the Sept. 11 attacks or Pearl Harbor

The spread of the virus internationally

How the world is faring

Various people he watched on TV reacting to the jobs data

How he’d focus on vulnerable areas as the economy came back

That no one had ever done more for black Americans than he had

How historically black colleges and universities used to ask for funding each year until he granted multiyear funding

That HBCU leaders said “the past administration did nothing for us”

Opportunity zones

Some governors need help

The military (fantastic) and the National Guard again (also fantastic)

The Secret Service

What he saw on television

That some governors are too proud

Violence and looting in New York, which he suggested is ongoing

What equal justice under the law looks like

That George Floyd was hopefully “looking down” and saying this was “a great day”

Legislation passed to address the pandemic

How he used to “watch and study” because he loved governments and the country

Predictions about China becoming the dominant economy

The trade deficit with China

How past American leaders were stupid in how they dealt with China

What the government delivered to address the pandemic

A riff about $150,000 in household income and median incomes which wasn’t clear

Where job growth occurred last month

How Obama said you’d need a magic wand to see growth in manufacturing ( which he didn’t

The unemployment rate

That today is probably “the greatest comeback in American history”

How Vice President Pence did during a CNBC interview Friday morning

How the stock market is faring

How many times the markets hit records during his presidency

His ability with numbers

When he thought the economic recovery would start

That some states haven’t reopened yet

That the economy was closed to save lives

How some people pushed him not to close the economy

That no one predicted the day’s job numbers

How to protect people moving forward

That schools should be open

That we now understand covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus

Who he thanks for working on the pandemic

That people told him to use admirals and generals and he did

Where we’re providing ventilators

Ventilators are hard to make

The mobilization was like World War II

The administration of Barack Obama left the “cupboards” empty

That he wants the blanket lockdown to end

That we will “stomp out” any resurgence of the virus

The best is yet to come (because some places are closed)

Airline travel is recovering

That he wants to drive to New York with the first lady in a recreational vehicle

Indiana is the RV capital

America has come together

We were in uncharted territory

How he was surprised when his advisers suggested the economy be closed down

That covid-19 is more dangerous for people with preexisting conditions

That being overweight is a problem (“so I say, thank goodness I’m in perfect shape”)

A vaccine will come “a lot sooner” than the end of the year

Distributing a vaccine is easy relative to how the military moves supplies

What changes to legislation centered on the virus would achieve

That he wants to get along with Democrats

That the great economy occurred despite political “discord”

The differences between Democratic and Republican policy proposals

The records being set on immigration

How much wall has been built on the border with Mexico

How hard it was to get funding for the wall

The court cases filed against the wall

That Election Day 2016 was a great day

That he was open to working with Democrats even though they “did things that they should have never done”

How no president had done more during his presidency

The things he has done as president, including Veterans Choice (which was first passed by Obama

The plight of veterans before he became president