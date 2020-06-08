The second is a reiteration of a claim that, by now, can be rejected out of hand. Trump has frequently tweeted about his alleged approval rating among Republicans over the past year or so, slowly ratcheting up the purported value until it hit 96 percent in April. There is literally no evidence that this is the case and no reason to think either that Trump’s approval rating would be so static or that so many Republicans would approve of his presidency so steadfastly. Ninety-six percent approval is the territory of the autocrats Trump so often tries to emulate, but those figures are themselves obviously fake.

Trump repeats claims like these over and over because he knows that they occasionally stick, even among skeptical observers. His claims about his popularity are regurgitated by his supporters; anyone you see repeating them uncritically should be immediately be treated as nonserious. His assertions about the validity of polls like CNN’s, though, are a bit different, leveraging skepticism of polling in general — and the results in 2016 — as a way to raise questions about the poll results and, therefore, how his candidacy is faring.

It’s worth taking advantage of the moment to walk through some best practices about considering poll numbers and, while we’re at it, looking at where the 2020 contest stands.

We should start by adjudicating the point about the 2016 polls. We’ve written about this at length before, but a quick summary is useful.

It is true that projections of the race assumed that Hillary Clinton would win the presidency, though the likelihood of that happening varied widely by who was doing the modeling and when it was done. FiveThirtyEight’s last estimate, for example, gave Trump a 28.6 percent chance of winning, better odds than getting heads twice in a row when flipping a coin.

Those models, though, were based on state polls, not national ones. National polls are good for giving a sense of the overall popular vote which, as we’ve seen a few times in the past 20 years, doesn’t always match up with the winner of the electoral vote. Trump won three states by 78,000 votes giving him more electoral votes, even though he lost the overall popular vote by nearly 3 million. That’s how it works, luckily for Trump.

The 2016 polling stumbled at the state level. Contrary to Trump’s claim, national popular vote polling, like CNN’s most recent offering, was quite accurate.

That said, the best way to evaluate the state of the national race isn’t to seize upon new national polls. There’s a lot of variability in those polls (or, at least, there should be), giving a sense of movement that may be misleading. If, for example, you have two polls conducted over the same period with a 3.5-point margin of error, one might show a 50-50 race with the Democrat up 3 points and the other with the Republican up 3 points. If the first pollster releases its results on Monday and the second on Tuesday, it can look like an overnight swing of 6 points in the race. In reality, though, nothing moved at all.

Instead, we like to look at the average of polls. In our overly neat example above, an average of the polls would show a 50-50 race, which happens to be accurate. Such accuracy can’t always be expected, but polling averages have demonstrated a utility in predicting electoral outcomes that individual polls can’t.

In 2016, CNN’s last poll was conducted two weeks before the election and had Clinton up by 6 points. The polling average compiled by RealClearPolitics tracked polls until Election Day, giving Clinton a 3.2-point national lead. When the votes were all counted, she won by 2.1 points.

Over the past four presidential races, the RealClearPolitics average has deviated from the actual result by 5.6 points combined. And more than half of that came in 2012, when national polls substantially underrated Barack Obama’s chances of being reelected.

Looking at the last 250 days of each contest, you can see a lot of variability. Even in 2008, when Obama won easily, there were several lead changes between himself and then-Arizona Sen. John McCain. In the 2016 race, that volatility was even more pronounced, with the race seeing wide swings from big Clinton leads to a narrow contest, over and over.

That’s not what the 2020 average looks like. Biden’s lead has been consistent over the past 100 days, widening slightly in the past few weeks. None of the preceding four contests have looked the same way.

Consider it from another perspective. If we look at the distribution of the margins between the candidates over the last 250 days, you can see that the Trump-Biden contest in 2020 has operated on a much more narrow range — spread over a range of only 3.5 points. In 2016, the range was more than 12 points.

Of course, there are 150 days to go in which to see similar shifts. If we compare an equivalent period, from 250 to 150 days before the election, 2020 still stands out. In 2012, the contest between Obama and Mitt Romney only covered 4.5 points, but that’s still a wider range than what the current race has seen.

The particular problem for Trump here, of course, is that the range isn’t hovering around the midpoint of the graph. Instead, it’s hovering in a position that gives Biden a 4- to 8-point national margin. A 4-point win in the popular vote might not be enough for Biden to win the electoral college, depending on how things shake out. An 8-point win, though, almost certainly would be.

Why is Trump mired where he is? In part because he’s still seeing a ceiling on his support. In the last 250 days of the 2016 race, he maxed out at 45.7 percent support in the RealClearPolitics average. In the past 100 days, he’s gone no higher than 45.6 percent. The key difference is that, in 2016, Clinton’s support was almost always under 50 percent and often dipped under 45 percent. In the past 100 days, Biden hasn’t been lower than 46.8 percent.

In other words, there’s been no overlap at all in the ranges Biden and Trump have seen, something that’s unique out of the past five contests. Even when Obama was on his way to trouncing McCain, McCain’s peak support was higher than Obama’s lowest point.

That hasn’t been the case so far this year.

The value in that new CNN poll is, in part, demonstrating where Trump’s support has eroded but also in bolstering the idea that Biden’s lead over Trump is widening. Maybe not to 14 points, but still probably better than the 4.4-point margin Biden enjoyed a month ago. Trump wants to dismiss that poll as untrustworthy, which is obviously self-serving. But to an extent he has a point: Tracking individual polls can offer a misleading sense of what’s happening.

What’s happening, in fact, is that Trump is losing, that he has been unable to expand his support and is relying on his 2016 strategy of being the best-liked disliked candidate in order to win. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows that this isn’t working and that Biden’s margin of support over Trump remains both constant and a function of his own relative popularity compared to the incumbent president.

That average is the metric to watch, for now. And also watch Trump’s tweets about how well he’s doing with Republicans. At some point soon we can expect that imaginary support to swell to 97 percent, leading to jealousy from Kim Jong Un if not much success in convincing Americans of his popularity.