Four days later, there is little evidence of that happening in any unprecedented way within the GOP. Whatever private concerns Murkowski (R-Alaska) alluded to among Republicans, they have apparently struggled to muster the courage of their convictions to speak up.

With one notable and increasingly consistent exception: Mitt Romney.

Sen. Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday broke new ground for a high-profile Republican officeholder, marching with protesters and declaring that black lives matter. It was the latest example of Romney’s willingness to go where his colleagues haven’t. Other notable examples include when he became the first member of a president’s party to vote to remove him from office following impeachment — despite other Republicans expressing serious reservations about Trump’s actions vis-a-vis Ukraine — and when he strongly criticized the Trump administration’s coronavirus testing regime.

The latest example earned Romney a rebuke from Trump on Monday morning.

Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so badly in Utah! https://t.co/KqHsHmSRKo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

The first thing to note here is the president criticizing Romney for using the “Black lives matter” slogan. While the slogan hasn’t been embraced among high-profile Republicans these days, Trump has notably criticized George Floyd’s treatment, set himself up as an ally of peaceful protesters and has even suggested that the situation has led to an important dialogue about racial injustice — one that constitutes a “great day” for Floyd. It’s certainly possible to do all of those things without embracing the Black Lives Matter movement, but Trump’s tweet and many of his other actions, including clearing Lafayette Square of peaceful protesters, certainly seem to send a conspicuous message.

The second, though, is that Trump is wrong about Romney’s standing in Utah. And that’s where you get a sense of why Romney has the latitude to “speak up,” in Murkowski’s words, while others do not.

Romney’s numbers in Utah did take a dip when he voted to remove Trump from office, with his approval rating in a UtahPolicy.com-KUTV poll dropping from 46 percent to 36 percent.

But more recent polls show him recovering rather quickly. The same pollster last week showed his approval rating at 56 percent. Another recent poll from the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics also showed a majority approving of Romney’s performance, with 52 percent approving and 38 percent disapproving.

That’s better than Trump is doing in his state. The president’s approval rating is just 48 percent, according to a poll conducted for UtahPolicy.com-KUTV.

But while Romney has held strong despite criticizing Trump and taking positions outside the mainstream, he remains the exception rather than the rule. A slew of Republicans who have criticized Trump haven’t been so fortunate as to see their numbers recover — particularly within the GOP.

This owes to two things: First, how unique Utah is, and second, how unique Romney is in that state.

Back in 2016, you might recall, there was some thought that Trump might struggle to win the traditionally ruby-red state. Polls showed that however much evangelical Christians embraced Trump, Mormons — who dominate Utah as they do no other state — were reluctant to support him. One October 2016 poll showed his unfavorable rating in the state at 71 percent, thanks in large part to Mormons who generally overwhelmingly align with the GOP. He wound up winning the state with relative ease, but that was thanks in large part to how much the state also disliked Hillary Clinton.

Even considering how much Utah has ultimately supported Trump, Romney is in a unique position to weather a storm there. Dating to his days heading up the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in 2002, Romney has built a brand that allowed him to move from Massachusetts to Utah and walk into elected office, and now it appears to be giving him the kind of latitude that even a long-tenured Republican in an extremely red state doesn’t generally have.

If there’s another senator who might even come close to feeling a similar sense of freedom to say what they think, it might be the one who was reelected despite not being the GOP nominee in her state. That would be none other than Murkowski, who won reelection as a write-in candidate in 2010 after losing a Republican primary.

These might be the first two senators you would point to having this kind of freedom in red states, and it would sure seem to be no coincidence that they’re the first two to step forward. But the fact that they’re practically the only ones saying these things — after the most high-profile GOP critics of the last Congress were senators who were retiring — certainly suggests there’s something to what Murkowski was saying about GOP lawmakers perhaps not feeling they can say what they truly think.