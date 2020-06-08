Events happened so quickly that it’s been difficult to unravel exactly what happened. The administration has used that ambiguity to confuse matters even more, often arguing about semantics.

The amazing video above by The Washington Post’s video team sheds significant light on the timeline, including the use of chemical agents to disperse the crowd.

Initially, the National Park Service’s statement said “tear gas” was not used on protesters, just pepper balls, a projectile munition that lofts irritant powder into the air. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “tear gas” is an umbrella term for a riot-control agent — “chemical compounds that temporarily make people unable to function by causing irritation to the eyes, mouth, throat, lungs, and skin.” Pepper spray was listed as a type of riot-control agent.

Now Barr is trying to argue that “pepper spray” is not a chemical irritant.

The Facts

Here’s the full exchange between Barr and interviewer Margaret Brennan.

BRENNAN: There were chemical irritants, the Park Police has said — BARR: No, there were not chemical irritants. Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant. It’s not chemical. BRENNAN: Pepper spray, you’re saying is what was used — BARR: Pepper balls. Pepper balls.

But this is simply wrong. PepperBall’s website declares: “With multiple payload options and a proprietary chemical irritant that’s proven more effective from even greater distances, PepperBall® projectiles offer the protection and versatility for any situation.” (The company did not respond to a request for comment.)

What’s that ingredient? It’s called pelargonic acid vanillylamide, or PAVA, a “synthetic'' form of capsaicin, the active ingredient in hot peppers. Anyone who’s tried to insert contacts in their eyes after cutting hot peppers knows what that feels like. PAVA is mostly derived from synthesis rather than extraction from natural plant sources, according to the “Handbook of Toxicology of Chemical Warfare Agents.”

The Park Police confirmed to our colleagues at PolitiFact that officers used products of the PepperBall company. A Park Service spokesman would not respond to a query about what products were used on June 1, but every product on the website — except for harmless ones used in training — contain some level of PAVA.

If Barr had bothered to check with his own department, he would have quickly learned that PepperBalls are a chemical irritant. A 2009 Justice Department report noted that the PepperBall system “fires projectiles containing highly irritating pepper powder,” noting the “system’s accuracy and accompanying blunt trauma impact made it an ideal chemical dispensing system.”

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

The Pinocchio Test

Perhaps Barr really thinks “pepper balls” are just made from pepper. But it’s hard to believe he’s so poorly informed about facts. A simple Google search would have found that a key ingredient in pepper balls is in fact a chemical irritant. So he appears to playing a game of semantics to confuse listeners.

Barr earns Four Pinocchios.

Four Pinocchios

