It was, in short, one of the most surreal tweets Trump’s ever offered, a descriptor that we use knowing full well what bar needs to be surpassed in order to qualify. While many of Trump’s tweets are intentional or accidental distractions, this was something else and, as a result, quickly rushed throughout the media universe. You’d have to have been under a rock not to have seen it.

Or under the Capitol dome.

Given the uniqueness of the situation, Capitol Hill reporters endeavored to get members of Trump’s party to respond to the tweet.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said that he didn’t see it.

Or, more accurately:

RICK SCOTT: "I didn't see it, so I'd have to, I mean--you know--I'm sure that my office will be able to get me a copy of it, but I didn't see it, and I didn't--you know I saw the--what, you know--that he had fallen. But, look, my heart goes out to anybody who gets hurt." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 9, 2020

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) also didn’t see it (and told CNN that he would “rather not hear it”). Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said he would see it when he saw it, a rare truism from an elected official. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) also said that the tweet which had spurred so much interest hadn’t yet appeared on his radar screen.

By now, we expect this dance. So many times Trump has said something on Twitter and members of his party have not been aware of it — or have claimed not to be aware of it. On some occasions, they probably haven’t; not everyone spends as much time staring at Twitter as journalists. Often, though, they’re obviously deploying a strategy familiar to criminal defendants the world over: feigned ignorance.

Given how proud Trump is of his tweets, we thought it was worth documenting those occasions on which people actually admitted to having not seen his tweets. Below is a review of contemporaneous news reports and, yes, tweets, indicating when elected and administration officials said they hadn’t seen something Trump had written. You may judge for yourself how likely each claim is.

It is only the people that were never asked to be VP that tell the press that they will not take the position. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2016

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) denied having seen this tweet subtly rejecting reports that Rubio was being vetted to run alongside Trump.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) didn’t see this one.

Blunt offered a blanket statement which probably has served him well for the past three years: “I think my general comment on the president’s communicating is he just communicates differently than any president that we can compare to and I think it’s a mistake to try to judge how he does what he does based on how anybody else would do it.”

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) didn’t see this tweet disparaging MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Then-Sen.Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) didn’t see this tweet, and made sure he wouldn’t.

“I don’t know that I want you to show it to me,” he said. “I can’t respond if I don’t know anything about it.”

We need the Wall for the safety and security of our country. We need the Wall to help stop the massive inflow of drugs from Mexico, now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world. If there is no Wall, there is no Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Then-House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) didn’t see this tweet, but assured reporters that everything was on-track for passage in the House.

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) didn’t see this tweet and, when told about it, wouldn’t comment.

The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Former Kansas governor Jeff Colyer didn’t see this tweet about some of his state’s most famous citizens.

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) didn’t see this one.

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Sen. Kennedy didn’t see this one, either.

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) didn’t see Trump’s revision of the death toll from Hurricane Maria.

It is very hard and expensive to live in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes. They sue on everything, always in search of a crime. I even got sued on a Foundation which took Zero rent & expenses & gave away... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D-N.Y.) didn’t see this tweet bashing him but assured reporters that “nothing that man can say can surprise me or the people of this country. He says the most absurd things.”

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez (R) and then-Acting Director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli didn’t see Trump’s infamous tweet about how four Democratic members of Congress should “go back” where they came from. Cuccinelli was too busy “reading regulation materials.”

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Murkowski didn’t see Trump’s comparison of the impeachment inquiry to a lynching.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Neither House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) nor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) saw Trump appear to intimidate an impeachment witness. Ocasio-Cortez, though, offered comment when it was shown to her.

“She is a decorated public servant that has served our country for longer and far better than the president has,” she said.

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) didn’t see this tweet and declined a reporter’s generous offer to show it to him.

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) was not aware that the president sought to free his state.

“That sounds to me like it may be a different agenda,” he said.

We’ve probably missed some examples. (Let us know if we have.) After all, the idea that Republicans in particular will claim not to have seen Trump’s tweets is by now a fixture in criticism of how Washington works.

Prepared for that eventuality, reporters on Tuesday printed out Trump’s tweet about the man in Buffalo, making it that much easier for Republicans to comment. Many still didn’t.