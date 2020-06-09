Why Lafayette Square was cleared

Initially, White House spokesman Judd Deere said protesters were cleared to “help enforce the [city’s] 7 p.m. curfew.”

In a June 2 statement describing police actions in Lafayette Square, U.S. Park Police pointed to protesters throwing projectiles to explain why the square was cleared.

But in a Fox News interview Monday, Attorney General William P. Barr undercut both of those explanations.

He said he ordered the protesters cleared to expand the police perimeter after agreeing with a recommendation that “was initially made Sunday night [May 31] by the Park Police in the early morning hours.”

Except the 7 p.m. June 1 curfew was announced by D.C. hours after Barr said that Park Police had made the decision to expand the perimeter. Also, Park Police made no reference to the preplanned decision that Barr said Park Police had made late May 31.

How law enforcement cleared protesters

In the same June 2 statement, Park Police said officers used “smoke canisters and pepper balls” to clear protesters, but said that police “did not use tear gas or OC Skat Shells.” The next day, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said “no one was tear-gassed.” On Sunday, Barr told CBS News that the pepper balls used on protesters “were not chemical irritants.”

Who knew about Trump’s church visit

Barr has said he did not know that Trump would visit the church.

“No, he didn’t tell me,” Barr said Monday when asked whether he knew about the church visit. “I found out later that afternoon [on June 1] that he might go outside the White House.”

After initially saying he did not know about the planned church visit, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper on Wednesday said he did know about it but did not know about plans to clear out protesters.

Trump said he did not know protesters were outside when he decided to visit the church.

“Now when I said, go to the church, I didn’t know, protesters or not. Nobody tells me that,” Trump said Wednesday. “They say, ‘Yes, sir. We’ll go to the church.’ So we walked over to the church.”