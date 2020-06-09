A new Washington Post-Schar School poll finds Democrats and Republicans split over whether the protests have been mostly peaceful or mostly violent. Fifty-six percent of Democrats say the protests have been mostly peaceful, while 65 percent of Republicans say they have been mostly violent.

That could help explain why, even though a remarkable 69 percent of Americans say in The Post poll that the killing of Floyd represents a broader problem in law enforcement, it was big news that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) marched in Washington with evangelical Black Lives Matter protesters. Almost immediately, President Trump mocked him for it.

Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so badly in Utah! https://t.co/KqHsHmSRKo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Still, as recently as a few years ago, racial justice movements did not have as much bipartisan support or broad appeal as polls show they do after Floyd’s killing. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Black Lives Matter was already a national movement, but its participants were mostly black and almost all of its leaders focused most of their efforts on the Democratic presidential primary.

Republican politics wasn’t seen by this group as a worthwhile avenue into meaningful change, especially after Trump won the nomination as a “law and order” candidate who frequently employed racially charged language.

It’s a notable shift from then to today as Republicans in Congress express some openness to policing reforms.

But outside the Capitol, other Republican leaders are pushing this divide even further. On Monday, Trump seized on a baseless conspiracy theory to allege a 75-year-old man who had to be hospitalized after being shoved by Buffalo police was really a member of the left-wing radical group antifa, because he somehow “fell harder than was pushed.”

Over the weekend, five Republican leaders in Texas and a top Trump campaign aide shared racist videos or memes on social media. (Trump senior campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp apologized after reporters pointed out the video she shared used a racial slur.) A top conservative Republican senator, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, urged in a New York Times op-ed for Trump to “send in the troops” against protesters, against military leaders’ wishes.

Almost immediately after the protesters began to dominate the national conversation a week ago, the divide over how to frame their intent manifested. Democratic political leaders chose to focus on Floyd’s death and the everyday grievances of many of the protesters. But as some protests turned into riots after dark, Republicans emphasized that more frequently.

Then something happened that both crystallized the partisanship of the moment and appeared to open more Americans’ eyes to why people were out protesting in the first place.

Peaceful protesters outside the White House were met with gas-and-baton-wielding law enforcement to clear a path for the president to take a photograph at a burned church across the street. Republican senators mostly defended the president, but his former defense secretary, Jim Mattis, all but declared Trump a threat to the nation.

After the church photo op, the protests grew, especially in Washington. On Saturday, more than 10,000 people, from all races, genders and ages, marched in the nation’s capital. A giant yellow Black Lives Matter slogan painted on one of the main thoroughfares leading to the White House was seen as a direct challenge by D.C.’s Democratic mayor to Trump.

As a once-fringe movement calling for slashing funding or entirely defunding community police departments has started gaining traction in protests, Trump seized on it to try to cast all Democratic leaders as willing enablers to defund police. City council leaders in Minneapolis, where Floyd lived and was killed, have backed disbanding the police department, but Democrats in Congress have backed away from it.

LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The Radical Left Democrats have gone Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Still, all of that is happening against the backdrop of a majority of the country starting to acknowledge and even prioritize fixing racism more than it did four years ago. As former president Barack Obama noted, the diversity of today’s protesters in race, age and gender is notable from civil rights movements of the past.

A new CNN poll found that a majority of black, Latino and white Americans think racism is a big problem in America today, up significantly from a similar question asked in 2015. The Post poll found a stunning 26-point shift in Americans’ attitudes that police brutality represents a problem since 2014, when police violence made national news in Ferguson, Mo.

But there is still a big partisan divide when you ask those who say it’s an extremely important issue — and thus may be more likely to vote based on it and support change: 60 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say racism in America is extremely important to them, compared with 18 percent of Republicans and Republican-leading voters, according to the CNN poll.

That could help explain why it’s Democratic lawmakers in Congress who are taking the lead on legislation to reform policing in America, and it’s not clear if there is enough — or any — significant Republican support in Congress to pass these reforms. Romney says he’s working on his own legislation. But as he does that, top House Republicans are trying to cast Democrats as supporters of the call to “defund the police.”

There is some recent evidence that political leaders can come together on reform that’s important to the black community. One of the only major bipartisan bills Trump has signed into law was a 2018 federal prison reform bill led by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) that shortens sentences for some drug offenders and focuses on rehabilitation rather than strict punishments.

Admitting there’s a problem with policing and racism in America seems to have bridged the partisan gap that, well, there is a problem. But creating policy solutions will be harder, and like in so many other instances where there is broad bipartisan support for action (immigration, guns), it may be a partisan divide that prevents anything from changing.

