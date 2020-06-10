Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told CNN that he would “rather not hear it.”

“I haven’t read the damn thing,” Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) said. “I don’t want to hear it.”

“No real response to it, but I don’t think it should be surprising in general because he tweets a lot,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said.

Trump’s own chief of staff, Mark Meadows, even downplayed the need to elaborate on Trump’s tweets. “I learned a long time ago not to comment on tweets,” he said.

Watch the faces of Mark Meadows and Jared Kushner as reporters ask them about Trump's crazy Buffalo conspiracy tweet. pic.twitter.com/4MS0utFYRm — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2020

This familiar defense mechanism is both a telling one and a timid one. It’s telling because it’s abundantly clear that these Republicans want no part of defending Trump’s conspiracy theory. And it’s timid because it suggests the president’s own words don’t carry weight and aren’t worthy of our elected officials talking about them.

But in this case, more than in previous examples of this painfully familiar dance, this response is particularly contrived.

For one, the White House has now indicated that it would indeed like this matter to be pursued. “The president was raising questions based on a report that he saw,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday morning on Fox News. “They’re questions that need to be asked.”

The Justice Department and White House have also indicated that Trump’s tweets carry all the weight of his other statements. In 2017, the former said they are “official statements of the President of the United States.”

To suggest that they are somehow more negligible than his other public comments doesn’t fit with either of these.

But the more important thing is the message Trump was perpetuating in the tweet, which has taken hold among his base: The idea that these protests are full of antifa provocateurs and other ne’er-do-wells. The theory he promoted cuts to the core of the legitimacy of the protests and suggests that complaints about police brutality aren’t actually so serious.

A poll from The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School this week showed there is a growing consensus in this country that events like George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police are indicative of a larger problem. While 43 percent said the same about Ferguson, Mo., and Eric Garner a few weeks ago, that number is now 69 percent. And even around half of Republicans have come to agree that there is a fundamental problem in how police treat black people.

But when it comes to the protests themselves, Republicans are still very cynical.

While 53 percent of them say they favor the protests broadly, they also take a particularly dim view of how they have materialized. They say 65 percent to 24 percent that the protests have been “mostly violent” rather than “mostly peaceful.” Similarly, a recent Marist College poll showed that 59 percent of Republicans said the protests were “mostly people acting unlawfully,” while just 30 percent said they were “mostly legitimate protests.” They also said 59-31 that the demonstrations were mostly “riots” rather than “protests.”

These numbers bear little resemblance to what’s actually happening on the ground. There have certainly been plenty of scenes of looting and rioting, and it’s difficult to quantify these things. But there is no way such violent demonstrations represent “most” of the many protests we’re seeing across the country.

Yet scenes of violence have been front and center when it comes to how conservative media and Fox News have covered the protests. Fox has been spending significantly more time than other cable outlets in covering these scenes, sometimes playing days-old clips of the violence rather than the more peaceful protests occurring presently.

Trump, too, has focused like a laser on these scenes, notably tweeting that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” He has pushed for a more militant response to them. He and administration officials have also alleged that an overwhelmingly peaceful protest in Lafayette Square outside the White House that law enforcement cleared before Trump visited a church there was turning violent. And Trump has tweeted a letter from his former personal lawyer, John Dowd, calling the protesters “terrorists.”

Trump’s tweet Tuesday was in keeping with all of this: promoting the idea that these protests are less than meets the eye and that they are indeed something to be regarded with disdain and skepticism. He picked one of the signature scenes of alleged police brutality and tried to turn it into a sinister potential plot by a shadowy group to create some kind of a false flag. What better way to plant the seed of doubt in people’s minds about the true nature of the thing the demonstrators are protesting?