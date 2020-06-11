Trump was so eager to offer a response to this idea that he not only tweeted a three-part defense of maintaining the forts’ names, but had his brief screed printed out and handed to reporters at the day’s White House news briefing.

“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage,” Trump wrote with his idiosyncratic capitalization. “and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. ... [M]y Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”

It’s an odd argument by itself, which we’ll get to. But it’s also an argument that allows Trump to respond to the surge in protests focused on police treatment of black Americans to territory where he feels more comfortable and where public opinion is likely to be friendlier. Even a majority of Republicans support the protests, according to a recent Washington Post-Schar School poll, but views of erasing historic tributes to Confederate leaders have been more negative in recent years. By focusing on Petraeus, Trump can implicitly criticize the protests in a way that likely resonates with his most fervent supporters.

This evolution should seem familiar. After Trump faced widespread condemnation for his handling of violent protests that erupted in Charlottesville in 2017, he tried to similarly reframe the debate to one about the removal of Confederate markers.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “You can’t change history, but you can learn from it.”

This was a central part of Trump’s defense of the protesters in Charlottesville: that they were there to defend a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Never mind that this was a pretext for a far-right and often white-nationalist gathering; Trump used the statue as a way to express some solidarity with those groups while still maintaining the distance afforded by insisting that his focus was history.

This effort should seem familiar, too, because it’s exactly why the statues exist in the first place. Many of the memorials to Confederate leaders, including statues and the naming of public institutions, were emerged during the first two decades of the 20th century — a period which saw a surge in racist rhetoric, including the emergence of the Ku Klux Klan as a national political force — and after the Supreme Court ordered the desegregation of public schools in 1954. They were an effort to pay tribute to the Confederacy that leveraged the comparatively anodyne cloak of history. Strip that away, Petraeus writes, and the idea of naming a fort after someone like Braxton Bragg becomes obviously bizarre.

Particularly when compared to Trump’s stated reason for preserving the names. Few groups of men have done more damage to the United States military than the men for whom the above bases are named.

The bases mentioned by Petraeus were named for Lee, Bragg and six other Confederate generals: Henry Benning, John Brown Gordon, John Bell Hood, George Pickett, Leonidas Polk and Edmund Rucker. Lee alone commanded Confederate troops at 15 of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War, including Gettysburg (where more than 3,000 Union soldiers were killed out of more than 23,000 casualties) and Antietam (where more than 2,100 Union soldiers died and the Union suffered more than 12,000 total casualties). The Union tallied more than 20,000 dead just in the deadliest battles in which they fought against Lee.

Bragg led the Confederate forces at battles like Chickamauga (1,600 Union deaths and over 16,000 casualties) and Murfreesboro (nearly 1,700 dead and 13,000 casualties). The generals for whom the forts are named often fought alongside one another at deadly battles. Pickett’s name is associated with a charge by his men at Gettysburg, which alone led to 1,500 Union casualties. Hood was involved in battles, which led to more than 100,000 Union casualties. Most of those saw Lee commanding the field; nearly 160,000 Union forces were killed, wounded or missing after just the deadliest of the conflicts in which Lee was involved.

These were men who were explicitly focused on killing American soldiers and who were successful in doing so. They were fighting not for the United States but for a separate country, the Confederate States of America, established to protect the institution of slavery. Conflating their names with the subsequent success and honor of American fighting forces seems dubious.

Particularly given the utility Trump sees in doing so. On Thursday, he tweeted a less direct reference to this push to preserve the names of the Confederate generals.

THOSE THAT DENY THEIR HISTORY ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Petraeus isn’t seeking to deny history. He’s seeking to recognize what Bragg, Lee, Pickett and Hood actually meant in the context of the American story.

It’s always been easier and more politically palatable to espouse the need to celebrate Confederate leaders as brave and historically important than it has been to celebrate the Confederacy. Trump learned this in 2017 and is deploying the same tactic in 2020 in an effort to demonstrate his tacit opposition to the ongoing protests.