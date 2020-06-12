This matters in the current moment in part because it obscures the extent to which much of police work these days involves things that are much more anodyne than entering a shadowy building, guns drawn. The extent to which there’s political will to reduce the amount spent on policing depends on the extent to which people view police work as redundant or replicable by other organizations. It depends on perceptions of how often you need police in particular — people trained to handle dangerous situations and who carry firearms.

AD

AD

We probably need police to respond to incidents less regularly than we might think.

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson has been using an analogy to explain the new political push to “defund the police.” Think of the call for defunding like unbundling a packaged service, separating out different roles that the police play into pieces that might be better effected by other trained professionals. Thompson shared a chart Thursday showing what the “bundle” of services provided by the Philadelphia Police Department looked like in 2015.

Each box below shows the relative proportion of service calls made by police officers in that city that year. A smaller box indicates fewer calls of that type.

AD

From @Jerry_Ratliffe, a very useful overview of the policing bundlehttps://t.co/EfsID7GO3H



"What is clear is that violent crime plays such a small part in the day-to-day demands on police departments, even in Philadelphia, one of the more troubled cities in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/b8eiV3rbiY — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) June 12, 2020

Relatively little of what’s shown necessarily demands the presence of an armed individual.

We can do a similar analysis in other cities. For example, we created a breakdown of calls for service in New Orleans last year, data the city publishes regularly. Those calls for service fit into seven major groups:

AD

Checks on people and property Vehicles and traffic Property crimes Minor crimes Sex-based offenses Major crimes Crimes involving bodily harm

If you based your guess on television shows or the nightly news, you might assume that most of the calls to police center on those last three categories. In fact, 70 percent of the calls New Orleans police responded to in 2019 fell into the first category. The latter three categories accounted for less than 5 percent of the total.

In the lower right corner of that chart, you might notice a small thin rectangle. That box highlights calls that were identified as homicides — 0.03 percent of all calls for service.

AD

It’s important to note two things about the above diagram. The first is that what’s presented is the final determination of the reason for the call. In other words, if police were called for an alarm being tripped and discovered a burglary had occurred, it counts as a burglary and not a check on a property. The second is that we included the more than 1 in 10 incidents in which police arrived at the scene to discover that the suspect had departed or that there was no longer anything to investigate.

AD

We’ve also highlighted two boxes in the “Checks on people” category, those labeled “Medical” and “Mental patient.” Such calls constituted 3 percent of the calls for which New Orleans police were dispatched last year. Add in calls about fires, and we’re up to 3.5 percent. Those, obviously, are calls for which other city agencies already exist.

One underappreciated factor in the discussion of what police should do is that even as crime has continued to fall nationally, spending on police has increased. Earlier this week, we compared spending on state and local police nationally with national crime rates since 1960. Spending on police increased as crime increased, but as crime waned from the 1990s on, spending kept climbing.

Why? One obvious reason is politics. People are happy to support spending money on police, who many view as that thin blue line of protection against chaos that is the central metaphor of pro-police activism. People are warier of spending on state and local social services such as mental health care. The latter programs are often stigmatized and often seen (and presented) as examples of wasteful government spending. Spending on police, though, is much more easily defensible, particularly to local politicians who don’t want to be the ones who cut police spending.

AD

AD

The result over the past few decades has been an erosion of support services that might handle a chunk of what the police now find themselves doing — things they find themselves doing because other programs were scaled back. This, in large part, is the point of the “defund the police” concept: Shift those tasks back out of the police department and into other programs and services.

“We’re asking cops to do too much in this country. We are. We’re just asking us to do too much,” then-Dallas police chief David Brown said at a news conference in 2016. “Every societal failure, we put it off on the cops to solve. Not enough mental health funding. Let the cop handle it. Not enough drug addiction funding. Let’s give it to the cops. Here in Dallas, we’ve got a loose-dog problem. Let’s have the cops chase loose dogs. You know, schools fail. Give it to the cops.”

Four percent of the calls New Orleans police were called to handle in 2019 were traffic accidents. Does that require an armed response? If not, would you vote for a city council member who proposed cutting 4 percent of the police budget to bolster the department that handles traffic?

AD

AD