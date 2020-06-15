It’s an especially pertinent question on Monday, now that the Supreme Court, with the support of one of President Trump’s nominees, just voted 6-3 that existing federal law protects gay and transgender workers from discrimination based on sex.

That’s a sea change in the legal landscape of protections for LGBT Americans. Before this ruling, in roughly half of states, you could be legally fired for being gay or transgender. Now, you can’t under the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which the court ruled extends to LGBT Americans because it prevents discrimination “on the basis of sex.”

But like the Republican voters in Virginia who ousted Riggleman in favor of social conservative Bob Good, there is an active wing of the Republican Party seeking to push back on the march toward expanding legal protections for gay and transgender Americans. And they have powerful allies.

The Trump administration opposed interpreting the Civil Rights Act to encompass LGBT workers in America. The leader of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network called the six justices who supported this ruling, one of whom was Trump appointee Neil M. Gorsuch, “activists,” implying that the court got ahead of where the public is on the issue. (Trump appointee Brett M. Kavanaugh wrote a dissent to the ruling.)

Today six judges acting as advocates opted to rewrite the statute themselves, short-circuiting the legislative process and in the process denying the people a decision that should be theirs to make on a major issue. (3/x) — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 15, 2020

Nationally, the Republican Party is running in 2020 on a platform that opposes same-sex marriage and expanding workplace protections to LGBT Americans. That was part of the party’s 2016 platform that they rolled over to this election.

But the broader public is generally quite supportive of gay rights — including Republicans. A June CBS News poll found that 82 percent of Americans say that gay, lesbian and bisexual people should be protected under civil rights law, including 71 percent of Republicans.

The public opinion shift in favor of same-sex marriage, and more broadly, gay and transgender rights, has been remarkably fast. Support in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage grew by 20 percentage points over six years, from 40 percent in favor in 2009 at the start of former president Barack Obama’s term to 60 percent in 2015, as the Supreme Court legalized it across the country, according to Gallup polling.

“This is an unprecedented shift in public opinion,” Republican pollster Glen Bolger told The Fix at the time. “In 20 years it won’t even be an issue.”

Where the nation and Republicans differ today, according to that CBS News poll, are on transgender rights. A 55 percent majority of Americans overall said transgender people face a lot of discrimination, but that dipped to 38 percent among Republicans.

Still a majority of Republicans said both groups faced at least “some” discrimination in society today.

The Republican voters in Virginia who ousted Riggleman were highly concentrated among the most hardcore party activists. The local party decided to set up a convention rather than a primary, meaning party members who wanted to participate had to drive as much as three hours across the vast 5th District to cast a drive-through vote in the convention.

Riggleman is contesting the results, alleging unspecified allegations of “voting irregularities” and “ballot stuffing.” If he remains the loser, Democrats hope to pick up this conservative-leaning district for the first time in a decade, calculating that Good, who opposes abortion in all cases in addition to opposing same-sex marriage, is too conservative for a broader electorate.

It seems possible that Bolger’s prediction that America could swiftly see gay rights as a nonissue could happen with the majority of America, including the Republican Party. But there is still a vocal contingency of social conservatives within the party that are active enough to oust a sitting congressman over his support for gay rights, the same week that the Supreme Court took a historic step to expand them.

Emily Guskin contributed to this report.