We know Trump’s father, Fred, born in the Bronx a century ago (despite Trump’s frequent insistence that his father was born in Germany). He married the president’s mother and they had four children, of whom Trump was the fourth.
Mary Trump, of late an author, is the daughter of Trump’s older brother Fred Jr. You may be familiar with Fred Jr.’s tragic story: An alcoholic, he died young, impressing upon the president the dangers of alcohol. Fred Jr. had two children, Fred III and Mary. Mary, it seems, didn’t marry or have children, but Fred III did.
This extension of the family, too, has a tragic and telling component. As The Washington Post reported last year, William Trump, Fred III’s second son, was born shortly after his great-grandfather Fred Trump died. William has cerebral palsy, requiring medical care.
From that report:
The boy’s care had been covered by a Trump company, but it was costly, with expenses that would last a lifetime.After the patriarch’s death, however, the descendants of Fred Jr. learned that they would receive only a portion of the amount they had expected. They took the extraordinary step of suing several other members of the Trump family in March 2000, alleging that Donald Trump and his siblings had persuaded Fred Sr. to change the will. Donald Trump responded by cutting off the family company’s payments for the care of Fred Trump III’s child with cerebral palsy.
This, obviously, contributed to the tension between Mary, William’s aunt, and the president. The night after he was elected, she expressed her concern on Twitter.
Fred Jr.’s branch of the tree was the second-most complicated of the five Trump children. The most complicated, by far, is the president’s own. Below, we’ve highlighted the president and Mary Trump in yellow and Trump’s three marriages in light yellow. His children are highlighted in orange.
This was compiled using a broad range of sources, including genealogy sites and contemporaneous news reports. If there are details I missed, let me know.
The important thing to take away from that diagram, really, is how few people are in the same position as Mary: antagonistic to Trump and not in line to inherit anything from him directly.
But also that she’s not the only one in that position.