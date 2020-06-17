Cornyn: You changed the phrase from systemic to structural racism. What does that mean? That means everything? Every institution? Every person in America is a racist?

Gupta: It means that there is bias built into existing institutions. There have been any number of courageous police who have spoken about systemic racism in history as well.

Cornyn: You think systemic or structural racism can exist in a system that requires individual responsibility. Or do you think it is one or the other?

Gupta: I think every American institution has been shaped by these forces and our goal is to do what we can as policymakers, as advocates to take that out and try to fight it in the modern-day iterations that it appears.

Cornyn: Do you agree basically that all Americans are racists?

Gupta: I think we all have implicity bias and racial biases. Yes, I do.

Corny. Wow.

Gupta. I think we are an amazing country that strives to be better every day. That’s why I went into government, to make a more perfect union.

Cornyn: You lost me when you want to take the acts of a few misguided, perhaps malicious individuals and subscribe that to all Americans, not just our 800,000 police officers, our 18,000 police departments. Thank you for your answer.