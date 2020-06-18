A spokesman for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The symbol appeared in Facebook ads run by Trump and Vice President Pence, as well as the “Team Trump” account on Facebook. It was featured alongside text warning of “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups” and asking users to sign a petition about antifa, a loose collection of anti-fascist activists whom the Trump administration has sought to tie to recent violence, in spite of arrest records showing their involvement is trivial.

Other variations of the ads use a yield sign, which has the same shape and a similar color scheme but is notably distinct in only featuring a red outline and a white interior. Some of the material also features a stop sign.

“I think it’s a highly problematic use of a symbol that the Nazis used to identify their political enemies,” said Jacob S. Eder, a historian of modern Germany at the Barenboim–Said Akademie in Berlin. “It’s hard to imagine it’s done on purpose, because I’m not sure if the vast majority of Americans know or understand the sign, but it’s very, very careless to say the least.”

Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, a progressive advocacy group, condemned the use of the notorious symbol in campaign advertising.

“This isn’t just one post,” the group wrote on Twitter. “This is dozens of carefully targeted ads from the official pages of Mike Pence, Donald Trump, and Team Trump. All paid for by Trump and the Republican National Committee. All spreading lies and genocidal imagery.”

The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection using a Nazi concentration camp symbol.



Nazis used the red triangle to mark political prisoners and people who rescued Jews.



Trump & the RNC are using it to smear millions of protestors.



Their masks are off. pic.twitter.com/UzmzDaRBup — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) June 18, 2020

Some of the ads featuring the inverted red triangle, which began running on Wednesday, were still active on Trump’s page on Thursday morning. They had gained as many as 950,000 impressions from the president’s Facebook account alone. Identical ads on Pence’s account, which were also still active, had gained as many as 500,000 impressions.

Trump has made antifa — a label associated with anti-fascist protesters who infamously sparred with far-right figures after his election in 2016 — a centerpiece of his response to recent demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd. The effort to rally his supporters using the specter of a marauding horde resembles the emphasis he placed on the threat of a migrant caravan heading to the U.S. border in the lead-up to the midterm elections in 2018.

So far, however, the alleged menace has been mostly nonexistent — a focal point of online alarm not reflected in scenes of mostly peaceful protest across the country. Despite warnings of antifa incursions in scores of cities, there is no evidence linking outbursts of violence to an organized left-wing effort.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump tweeted, and then deleted, a graphic showing Hillary Clinton alongside $100 bills and a six-pointed Star of David — the type of star that Jews were forced by the Nazis to wear on their clothing. The then-candidate insisted in a statement that the insignia was not anti-Semitic because it represented a sheriff’s badge, not the stigmatized Star of David.