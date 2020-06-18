I’m skeptical, but let’s start with the reasons it might have: Bolton has unassailable conservative credentials in foreign policy, which he’s spent his whole working career championing, including in the George W. Bush administration.

Most of the other people testifying during Trump’s impeachment hearings in the House were apolitical career officials in the State Department or White House. Their lack of a public reputation made it easier for Trump and his Republican defenders to cast them as federal government workers secretly harboring ill will toward Trump. The major exception was Republican donor and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who turned on Trump and testified that there was a quid pro quo with regard to Ukraine. Republicans brushed him off as untrustworthy for switching his story a few times.

If Bolton had testified that he knew about Ukraine, and that he heard Trump ask China’s Xi Jinping for political help (as he writes in his book), his words would have carried more weight than anyone else who had testified because of who he is, the pattern he was describing and the fact that he kept detailed notes from many of these incidents.

Trump was impeached in the House for his dealings with Ukraine’s president, and House Democrats were arguing that this very well may have been part of a pattern with Trump. If they don’t impeach him now over Ukraine, what’s to stop him from asking other countries for electoral help in 2020, they asked? Bolton’s potential testimony that Trump committed “Ukraine-like transgressions,” including with China, would have seriously bolstered Democrats’ case in a way that could have made some Republicans listen more closely.

“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton writes in his book. That would have been powerful testimony.

But would any of this have changed the tide in a way that would have convinced at least 19 more Senate Republicans to join Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and all Democrats to convict Trump and kick him out of office?

Probably not. There’s a reason these Republicans have been hesitant to criticize Trump’s actions, let alone vote to end his presidency prematurely: Their voters are Trump’s very loyal voters, and to seriously push back against the president risks leaving them adrift without a base. Plus, it would throw the party in chaos, at the start of an election year no less.

In today’s polarized politics, it’s lonely in no man’s land for Republicans who disavow politics. The politicians who did it at the start of Trump’s term all left office (and some got voted out). Staying in power is a powerful motivator for any lawmaker.

Plus, what Republicans were being asked to do by Democrats and Trump critics during impeachment was historic. No president has ever been kicked out of office by impeachment, much less by his own party (though before he resigned, President Richard M. Nixon was warned that it could happen).

If Bolton’s testimony would have changed any minds, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) would be the obvious first choice. He was one of the few GOP senators who said at the end of the impeachment trial in the Senate that he agreed with Democrats that Trump improperly pressured Ukraine to help his reelection. (Alexander is retiring so he has more room to be honest.)

Yet he voted to acquit Trump, because he said he didn’t think the accusation rose to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. He told my Washington Post colleagues Wednesday evening, after Bolton’s book leaked, that the new allegations didn’t change his thinking on whether Trump met that high bar for removal from office:

“The question was, in the trial, did I need any more evidence to be convinced that President Trump did what he was accused of doing? I said he did it. I was convinced. I didn’t need any more evidence.” Lamar added: “I simply said that didn’t rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, which would qualify for conviction on impeachment.”

We’ve known for a while that congressional Republicans are exasperated with Trump. Lately, they’ve been more open about it: “When I saw General Mattis’s comments yesterday, I felt like perhaps we’re getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) recently said after Trump’s former defense secretary blasted him for a church photo op during racial injustice protests.

Maybe Bolton’s testimony would have encouraged senators like her, who are harboring serious doubts about supporting Trump, to speak up sooner. But they very likely would have still been in the minority of the Republican caucus, and that leaves us with the same dynamics we face today: a president empowered by his acquittal.