The president prepared to gather his supporters in a 19,000-seat indoor arena as new cases of the virus mounted in Tulsa. The event was able to proceed after the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid to require the venue, the BOK Center, to enforce social distancing guidelines spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and endorsed by members of the president’s own coronavirus task force. His campaign said it would take the temperatures of attendees and hand out masks but not require them.

AD

AD

The rally was set to unfold as the city’s coronavirus cases topped 2,000 and as protests continued here — and across the country — sparked by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. It was scheduled for the day after Juneteenth, the informal holiday recognizing the delayed emancipation of enslaved blacks in Texas.

The commemoration held added significance in Tulsa, a city scarred by racist violence, where a 1921 white mob killed an estimated 300 black residents and devastated an area of the city known at the time as “Black Wall Street.” The Tulsa Massacre unfolded in the Greenwood neighborhood, where the words “Black Lives Matter” were painted in bright yellow paint as part of this year’s Juneteenth observances, which brought the Rev. Al Sharpton to town.

Trump’s rally, initially scheduled for Friday, was rescheduled for Saturday after an outcry. Trump, after admitting not to have known about the day many African Americans celebrate, claimed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal to have made it “famous.”

AD

AD

Still, some feared the one-day delay would not prevent conflict.

“My fear is the we will see Charlottesville 2.0 in Tulsa,” said Karlos K. Hill, chair of the African and African American Studies department at the University of Oklahoma, referring to the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.

Never in living memory, Hill said, had Tulsa attracted this much attention. The president could have come to the city to “designate Juneteenth as a national holiday and engaged the community a meaningful conversation,” he said. “Instead we’re left to wonder if he’s going to talk about police brutality in the way he’s talked about it on Twitter. That’s why the emotions are so raw.”

While he would ordinarily would have participated in Juneteenth celebrations in Greenwood, Hill said he did not feel safe because of the possible spread of the virus, including from people pouring in from out of state.

Trump on Friday threatened protesters preparing to greet him in Tulsa, warning on Twitter: “Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma, please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!”

AD

AD

The Trump campaign has repeatedly touted figures suggesting as many as 1 million people have signed up for the event, vastly outstripping the arena’s capacity. Protests were also scheduled for Saturday, though some activists said their guidance for opponents of the president was to stay away from his rally.

“Stay focused on what Juneteenth represents,” said Mareo Johnson, a pastor and the founder of Black Lives Matter Tulsa. His group, he said, was involved in organizing a Saturday demonstration at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, less than a mile from the rally.

A curfew that had been in place Thursday was rescinded for Friday night after discussions between Trump and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who has called the president’s decision to hold the event in his city a “tremendous honor” while declining to attend it. The state’s Republican governor, Kevin Stitt, has embraced the president’s move, saying of concerns about the coronavirus, “We’ve got to learn to deal with this,” while his health commissioner warned in a statement this week “individuals looking to attend Saturday’s event, or any other large-scale gathering, will face an increased risk of becoming infected with covid-19 and becoming a transmitter of this novel virus.”

AD

AD

Though there was no curfew in place Friday, a small “secure zone” was established around the site of the rally to “keep the area clear of individuals that are only present to break the law and disrupt the rights of people assembling peacefully,” according to the Tulsa Police Department. The zone was secured by the U.S. Secret Service in collaboration with city police. About 250 National Guard soldiers were on hand to supplement local authorities.

Andrea Anderson, an FBI spokeswoman in Oklahoma City, said the Bureau was supplying investigative resources to state and local partners to “ensure public safety and security.”

Tensions were already flaring on the eve of the rally.

AD

As pro-Trump crowds camped out near the arena, jeers came from passing cars. Deron Slater, 37, caught the eye of a driver who stopped traffic and rolled down his window to call Slater a racial slur. Both men were black.

AD

Slater wore a hat with the president’s name on it. After a brief back and forth, police ordered the driver to move on, and Slater addressed the small crowd of Trump supporters around him.

“When you think about Donald Trump’s policies and how he has benefited us as patriots,” Slater said, “that race card crap is coming to an end. When I see that, that hurts. Your race is irrelevant. Don’t back down to a person like that.”

Others resented the president’s presence.

AD

“Everything is about him,” Zach Galindo, a white 24-year-old at a Juneteenth celebration. “He even tried to make this about him, saying he made this famous. He doesn’t believe in anything but his poll numbers.”

Johnson, the local pastor and Black Lives Matter activist, said he understood the president’s desire to hold a campaign event but wished he had picked a different time.

AD

“It’s a historic moment for Tulsa, but we don’t know yet how it will be defined — by us here in Tulsa or by the president,” he said.