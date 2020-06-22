California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, chairman of the group, said the ad campaign, which launched Monday, is “inspired by the movement we’ve seen in the last several weeks in response to the killing of George Floyd.”

AD

AD

“As a nation we’ve been reminded that we have a lot of work to do to achieve justice and equality in tackling discrimination and racism in many areas, and our election system is no exception,” he said.

“Modern-day voter suppression policies may no longer include poll taxes and literacy tests, but the disproportionate adverse impact of voter-ID laws, purging of voter rolls and felony disenfranchisement on communities of color is no coincidence,” he said.

Voting rights is shaping up to be a major point of contention in this crucial election year. Concerns over infection from the coronavirus has prompted Democrats to call for expanded voting by mail. Trump has repeatedly tweeted, often in capital letters, that mail-in voting will lead to massive voter fraud.

AD

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Research and actual cases have shown that voter fraud is rare, and there is no evidence to support Trump’s claims that voting by mail will lead to widespread fraud.

AD

The ad by the Democratic secretaries describes voter suppression as “a strategy to hold power. So it’s no surprise that Donald Trump clings to that strategy so desperately in 2020.”

This year’s primary season has been marred by confusion as some states have expanded voting by mail, and some states has seen excessively long lines as state and local officials have faced challenges to conduct in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic secretaries vowed in the ad to protect the expansion of voting by mail “so that no one has to choose between their vote and their health.”

AD