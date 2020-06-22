McEnany elaborated on the White House’s version of events at Monday’s news briefing. She denied Berman was fired because he had investigated Trump’s allies, including most recently Rudolph W. Giuliani.

“No, he was not,” McEnany said. “And as I noted earlier and A.G. Barr noted, this will not disrupt the cases being handled by the district, which will proceed as normal."

That’s at least a flat denial — though one that may be tested in the weeks and months ahead.

McEnany also undermined her own denial about Trump’s role, saying Trump was “was involved in a sign-off capacity” on Berman’s termination.

McEnany’s other commentary on the matter, though, ventured into even more egregious territory. She essentially said that Berman’s removal was necessary because Trump wanted to install the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, as head of SDNY.

That doesn’t really make sense.

“Here is what happened,” McEnany said. “The president held Mr. Clayton in very high regard, wanted to nominate him to this position in SDNY to keep him in the government as he returns to New York.”

She was pressed on why Berman was dismissed, and she again cited the desire to elevate Clayton.

“Because Mr. Clayton wanted to go back to New York City,” McEnany said. “We wanted to keep him in government. And, therefore, he was given the position at SDNY.”

For one thing, that’s far different from saying Trump wasn’t involved. For another, keeping someone you like in government may be a valid desire, but does it really explain wanting to elevate someone who is not a litigator or former prosecutor like Clayton to arguably the most important federal prosecutor’s office in the country? Even Republicans have balked at Clayton’s attempted elevation for those reasons.

But even if we set aside those niggling issues, it doesn’t at all explain why Berman was axed right now.

That’s because, to elevate Clayton, Berman didn’t need to be fired. Instead, the White House and Barr could have simply nominated Clayton and allowed Berman to serve in his current capacity until Clayton would be confirmed, at which point Berman would be replaced.

The law says that someone like Berman, who was appointed by judges to fill a vacancy in SDNY, can serve only until a replacement is confirmed by the Senate. The law states that “the district court for such district may appoint a United States attorney to serve until the vacancy is filled.”

Instead, Barr initially said (falsely) that Berman was stepping down, and that he would be replaced with a fellow U.S. attorney, Craig Carpenito, on an acting basis. Then, when Berman forced Trump to fire him, Barr was forced to instead let Berman’s deputy, Audrey Strauss, take over the SDNY for the time being. If it wasn’t clear after the first attempt that Berman didn’t have to be removed, why would it be necessary on the second attempt?

It’s also not at all clear that the goal of installing Clayton will work out. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said Saturday that he will abide by the tradition of allowing home-state senators to veto a U.S. attorney nomination, which Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) quickly did Saturday. Graham also said the Trump administration hadn’t consulted him on the move.

That leaves all kinds of questions about how well thought through this whole thing was. If this was about installing Clayton, why not do the bare minimum and make sure he could be confirmed? And even if you believe that might come to fruition, that doesn’t mean you need to remove Berman immediately. And even if Barr somehow wrongly believed Berman had stepped down, why do you need to have Trump fire him after that turns out not to be the case?

