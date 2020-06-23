I’ve never seen a single virus that is one pathogen have a range from 20 to 40 percent of the people have no symptoms, to some get mild symptoms, to some get symptoms enough to put them at home for a few days, some are in bed for weeks and have symptoms even after they recover, others go to the hospital, some require of oxygen, some require intensive care, some get intubated, and some die.

So you have a situation that is very confusing to people because some people think it’s trivial — ‘It doesn’t bother me, who cares?’ And that’s one of the reasons why what we do have is a lack of appreciation. You have a dual responsibility. You have a responsibility to yourself, because I think thinking that young people have no deleterious consequences is not true. We’re seeing more and more complications in young people. But even though the majority — the overwhelming majority of them — do well, what you can’t forget is that, if you get infected and spread the infection, even though you do not get sick, you are part of the process of the dynamics of an outbreak. And what you might be propagating, inadvertently — perhaps innocently — is infecting someone who then infects someone who then is someone who’s vulnerable. That could be your grandmother, your grandfather, your sick uncle — whom have you — who winds up dying. So it’s a very difficult messaging when people say, ‘I’m young, I’m healthy, who cares?’ You should care not only for yourself, but for the impact you might have on the dynamics of the outbreak.