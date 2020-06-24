Those are the most cynical ways to look at the deterioration in Congress over what to do about policing reform, a topic that has animated the country since George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, Republicans were not able to get enough Democratic votes to move forward their bill.

Police reform is not totally dead. But it’s hard to see how both sides will ever compromise on a piece of legislation that could pass the Republican-controlled Senate, make it through the Democratic-controlled House and get signed by President Trump.

The frustrating thing is both sides agree something should be done — public opinion and nationwide protests demand it. But a familiar scenario is playing out, where Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on the fundamentals, so they blame one another for not compromising, and that partisan fighting makes it that much more difficult to actually get something done.

How did we get to the brink of failure on policing reform? Let’s review the major flash points.

1. Each side put together legislation unilaterally. This seems to be the original sin. Senate Democrats, some of whom had been focused on policing reform well before Floyd’s killing, were out with a bill in early June. Senate Republicans — traditionally the party of law and order — were not expecting to have to come up with a policing reform in an election year, and they scrambled to put something together by the next week, led by the Senate’s only black Republican, Tim Scott of South Carolina.

There were some commonalities in each side’s bill, like creating a national police registry of misconduct. Some Republican senators, including Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) expressed a willingness to consider Democrats’ top priority to make it easier for people to sue police after incidents. But both sides knew that their bill as presented wouldn’t immediately be accepted by the other.

In the other chamber of Congress, House Democrats also put together a large package of policing reforms themselves. They don’t need a bipartisan majority to pass something in the House, so they’re expected to pass it this week with few to no Republican votes. But Senate Republicans have said the House bill will never get a vote in their chamber.

If something passes the Senate, the House and Senate will have to agree on a compromise bill, which is another long shot.

2. Trump made it clear that he would be inclined to side with the police. A bill needs the president to sign it to become law. And as Congress was debating what to do, President Trump introduced an executive order that both sides agreed didn’t do much, other than encourage best practice training and set up a database of police misconduct. He signed the order with representatives of law enforcement and police unions behind him, and then held a rally in Tulsa where he talked about championing police. His White House said making it easier to sue police, by changing what’s known as qualified immunity, was a nonstarter.

It was a message to Senate Republicans that he wasn’t interested in any big reforms that could upset police unions. Trump signed his executive order on the same day that Graham held a hearing in his Judiciary Committee to try to come up with compromises. Graham said that after the hearing, Democrats approached him and said they wanted to find ways to get something done. But down the street at the White House, Trump did not sound open to that.

3. Senate Republicans said they were going to hold a vote on their bill. Republicans knew they needed to act quickly to capture the momentum of the protests. Polling showed a majority of Republicans are sympathetic to the protests. So Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) decided to set a vote for Wednesday.

But the Senate doesn’t take just a yes-or-no vote like the House does, where a majority of votes wins. In controversial legislation, the Senate first has to agree to hold a limited debate. And that takes 60 out of 100 votes to do. Republicans hold only 53 Senate seats, so McConnell knew he’d need seven Democrats to move the bill one step way from a full vote. “There’s literally no harm done by debating this important topic,” he said.

But that vote to allow debate is more important than Republicans made it seem. Once debate gets going, any senator can introduce an amendment to the bill. So Senate Democrats could propose an amendment to ban no-knock warrants in most cases, for example — a fact Republicans have brought up several times over the past few days. But it only takes a majority of senators to vote those amendments down. And then when debate is done, it only takes a majority of senators to pass the ultimate bill. Senate Republicans have that majority. So if Republicans managed to move the bill forward with Democratic support, they had the power to pass it themselves.

4. Senate Democrats decided to block the bill from moving forward. All but three senators who caucus with Democrats voted against letting Republicans’ bill get limited debate. Their reason: Republicans’ bill proposes a number of commissions and data-sharing between police and the federal government, with the intent of studying how chokeholds and no-knock warrants and other controversial practices are used. Democrats argue that now is not the time to study police force; now is the time to limit it.

“It was going to lose the minute he put it together,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said after the vote on Republicans’ bill, speaking of McConnell. “And the most cynical among us would say that’s why he did it.” Schumer asked McConnell to get Democrats and Republicans together to find a comprise legislation. So far, there’s no indication McConnell will do that.

Now both sides are trading barbs, which is not conducive to compromise.

Each side’s decisions not to engage carry political risks — and benefits.

Democrats are technically the party blocking a police reform bill from getting debate on the Senate floor, at a moment when the nation is really intent on seeing something get done. It puts Republicans on the offensive and Democrats on the defensive. It’s up to Democrats to explain to voters why they’re blocking this bill from moving forward, and that requires an explanation of Senate rules about votes to start debate and votes to pass legislation. “We think the pressure on Republicans will be large and enormous,” Schumer said Wednesday.

But Democrats also see a Senate majority increasingly in their reach in November. If they can successfully argue that Republicans aren’t serious about policing reform, could this help give their candidates in states like Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Maine and Colorado the momentum they need to unseat Republicans and take back the majority?

As for Republicans, there is a political reason they were spurred into action on policing reform, even though lawmakers tend to avoid controversial topics that are out of their comfort zone in an election year. As Democrats block their bill from debate, they risk going home over the Fourth of July holiday empty-handed.

But there’s a sizable chunk of Republicans’ base that is aligned with Trump against major changes to how to police in America. So maybe it wouldn’t be all that bad if they said they tried, but failed, to do something and were able to blame it on Democrats.

