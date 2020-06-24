What does all this mean for November, when the pandemic could still be raging?

That’s not something we can answer yet. But we can walk through with experts what happened in some of the most problematic primaries so far to get a better understanding of whether it can be fixed.

Georgia

The complaints: Long lines, difficulty operating new polling machines, consolidated polling locations, not enough trained poll workers, people who requested to vote by mail not getting their ballots.

The biggest problems came in the populous counties in and around Atlanta, which also have the highest minority populations in the state. That prompted accusations of racially motivated voter suppression.

The Post reports that warnings came from all sides months before the June primary that something like this could happen, but state and local officials were unable to head off what all agreed was a breakdown of the voting system.

What experts say went wrong: Georgia seems to have been a coronavirus perfect storm. Michael Morley, an election law expert at Florida State University, says that states that don’t normally run elections mostly by mail are simply overwhelmed by people who want to vote from home and thus sending out ballots to voters too late. Some of these states are going from an average of 5 or 10 percent absentee ballots in a presidential election to 50 or 60 percent.

But election officials in some states have also closed a number of polling places on the theory that most people are voting by mail, he said. So when voters don’t get their ballots — or prefer to vote in person anyway — you get long lines and delays in results.

It’s also more common for dense metropolitan areas to struggle with resources to manage voting during normal times. That has been exacerbated during this pandemic, said Amber McReynolds, who runs Vote at Home, a nonpartisan nonprofit group advocating for and advising on how to conduct elections via mail.

For example, two election officials in Fulton County got sick with covid-19 in the lead-up to the election. One of them died. Their office had to be closed for two days in the week before the primary for decontamination, creating a backlog of ballot requests. “That’s hard to recover from,” McReynolds said.

Wisconsin

The complaints: Political fights about whether to delay the April primary continued until the last minute, and those led to widespread confusion about how to vote. There was also uncertainty about whether ballots that arrived after primary day would be counted, because when a court allowed post-Election Day ballots to be counted, another court reversed that decision on the same day. Tens of thousands of ballots from Wisconsin voters that arrived after Election Day got counted only because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

What experts say went wrong: Wisconsin was one of the first states to hold a primary after the nation largely shut down over coronavirus. And its political leaders did not prepare for how to hold an election under such extraordinary conditions. The state’s Democratic governor did not ask the legislature to push back the election, then tried to pause it himself on the eve of the primary. The Republican-controlled legislature went to court to have the election go forward, and it won. Literally the night before the primary, the state’s supreme court said the primary must go on, with in-person voting.

Gov. Tony Evers also asked the legislature to mail absentee ballots to every voter at the last minute. Republican lawmakers said no, arguing voting in person was still safe. The courts intervened to weigh in on state laws, which proved to be challenging for a pandemic — such as the requirement that people need to find a witness to sign their absentee ballot.

These political fights over how to vote aren’t limited to Wisconsin. More than a dozen states have brewing battles about the best way to vote. Political parties and advocacy groups are filing lawsuits to try to protect or change state laws on voting. The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have said they’ll spend at least $20 million on these lawsuits.

Experts say it’s just going to take unity from politicians who are more used to battling each other to get things done. “This isn’t about red or blue,” McReynolds said.

Ohio

The complaint: Confusion about when to vote and how to do it after state leaders disagreed on whether to push back the April primary to June (it had already been pushed back from March). In the end, the state had just weeks to pivot from a mostly in-person election to a mostly mail-ballot election. In that time frame, voters had to request a paper form in the mail or print one out and mail it to the county board of elections before they could get their ballot, leading to depressed turnout.

What experts say went wrong: There just wasn’t enough time for the state and for voters to pivot from how they normally vote to a totally new way. A common thread in all these states is voters saying they never got their absentee ballot. Experts say election officials in a number of states have been unprepared for how to process tens of thousands more requests than they normally get.

The five states that already hold statewide mail elections have had years, sometimes decades, to work on how to do this efficiently. McReynolds thinks states doing this for the first time can adapt if they move quickly to adopt best practices.

But those best practices sometimes require states to change their laws, like ones on people needing excuses to vote absentee or allowing election officials to start counting ballots before Election Day. To change a law requires all state leaders to be on the same page — which isn’t always the case, especially in swing states that have politically divided leadership. A number of states are trying to make reforms in time.

Nevada

The complaint: Long lines at in-person voting locations that election officials didn’t expect.

What may have gone wrong: For the first time, election officials in the state’s most populous county automatically mailed ballots to every voter, whether they requested one or not. Then they said they were surprised when so many people showed up to vote in in-person — many because they either lost or didn’t receive their mail-in ballot.

“Honestly, we did not expect as many people would need replacement ballots,” Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said in a statement.

Election officials across states have consistently underestimated turnout for 2020 primaries, McReynolds said. In Kentucky’s primary Tuesday, where there is a nationally watched Senate Democratic primary, turnout is expected to break records. So when election officials see how many people request to vote by mail, they see that it matches up with voting trends in previous primaries and then assume few people would vote in person. That has turned out to be wrong in a number of states. “The primary turnout really across the country is higher than it has been in a really long time,” she said.

Election officials also seem to have failed to plan for what would happen if people voted in person. In Philadelphia, some voters showed up at their normal polling place not expecting it to be closed and finding no signs telling them where else to go. And states need a plan for how to let people vote at home if they didn’t get their ballot. In Washington, D.C., election officials had to hand-deliver ballots at the last minute.

What needs to happen for this to go right

Morley, the election law expert, says he’s “cautiously optimistic” states can learn from their mistakes. They need to hire more poll workers. They need to give themselves more time to put together a huge influx of absentee ballots and then to count them. They need to figure out simple logistics like where to store tens of thousands of ballots before they mail them out, and how to track ballots in a way that gives voters confidence in the system.

McReynolds said that Americans need to retool the way they think about elections. Election Day should be one of the last options for casting a vote. Voting by mail can happen days, even weeks in advance to give election officials more time to process everything. And she is pushing for private companies with huge arenas (like NBA teams) or convention centers or music halls to offer their spaces up for socially distant in-person voting. Nursing homes and schools just aren’t going to work anymore. Kentucky did this Tuesday by using a football stadium and enormous expo center.