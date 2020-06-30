There appears to be a reason for that. The Washington Post and others have confirmed that the information has indeed appeared in the PDB. The Post reports that two sources say “the intelligence was considered significant and credible enough that it was included in the President’s Daily Brief.” The New York Times is also reporting that information appeared in the PDB in late February. The Associated Press reported that it appeared in the PDB as far back as early 2019. And GOP lawmakers who were briefed Monday at the White House also appeared to grant that the info was probably in the PDB. “I believe it may have been,” Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Tex.) told NBC News.

The first thing to note here is the semantic game the White House appears to be playing. They’re suggesting that the President’s Daily Brief document doesn’t itself constitute a “briefing” — despite having “brief” in its name — but that a briefing must be done orally.

That’s quite the parse. And as longtime Times national security reporter David Sanger notes, it’s not how this works.

I’ve covered national security over four presidencies. This is the first in which a written intelligence product sent to the President didn’t constitute a “briefing.” https://t.co/tjV91ALVPH — David Sanger (@SangerNYT) June 30, 2020

But aside from that, it’s worth distilling the White House’s apparent defense down to its basest form, which is that Trump may have actually been provided the intelligence, but he didn’t actually consume it.

And that makes complete sense, given everything we know about Trump and his approach to both detailed intelligence and — more importantly in this moment — to intel about Russia specifically.

The Washington Post reported in early 2018 that Trump doesn’t read the PDBs:

For much of the past year, President Trump has declined to participate in a practice followed by the past seven of his predecessors: He rarely if ever reads the President’s Daily Brief, a document that lays out the most pressing information collected by U.S. intelligence agencies from hot spots around the world. Trump has opted to rely on an oral briefing of select intelligence issues in the Oval Office rather than getting the full written document delivered to review separately each day, according to three people familiar with his briefings.

What’s more — and this would seem the most important point given the current imbroglio — even when it comes to oral briefings, aides have been reluctant to even bring up Russia, according to an extensive Post report in late 2017:

Current and former officials said that his daily intelligence update — known as the president’s daily brief, or PDB — is often structured to avoid upsetting him. Russia-related intelligence that might draw Trump’s ire is in some cases included only in the written assessment and not raised orally, said a former senior intelligence official familiar with the matter. In other cases, Trump’s main briefer — a veteran CIA analyst — adjusts the order of his presentation and text, aiming to soften the impact. “If you talk about Russia, meddling, interference — that takes the PDB off the rails,” said a second former senior U.S. intelligence official. ... “If you say ‘Russian interference,’ to him it’s all about him,” said a senior Republican strategist who has discussed the matter with Trump’s confidants. “He judges everything as about him.”

To emphasize the most important sentence there: “Russia-related intelligence that might draw Trump’s ire is in some cases included only in the written assessment and not raised orally.” This was at a time when that Russia-related intelligence generally dealt with its 2016 election interference. But it’s logical to assume this tactic by intelligence briefers may live on today, too, given Trump’s unceasing desire to improve relations with Russia.

The White House’s suggestion is that the intelligence not being raised orally with Trump is a testament to its lack of significance. McEnany said Monday that such information must be “verified” first — despite that not being how the PDB generally works — and claimed that there was “no consensus” on the intel.

The alternate explanation, though, given the above reporting, is that perhaps the briefers knew this was something the president simply didn’t want to hear. And that’s extremely plausible, given that this intelligence is reportedly much more significant than the White House lets on. It was significant enough to share with British intelligence, after all, so how can it not be something worth bringing to Trump’s attention? That doesn’t make sense.

We’ll have to see how this all shakes out, but it’s certainly worth entertaining the possibility that Trump’s aversion to detail and to bad news about Russia have conspired to render him hopelessly uninformed about an issue of significant national interest — one involving the lives of U.S. troops, no less.

And even if that doesn’t account for what happened here, it’s stunning that the White House’s defense here seems to be that Trump simply didn’t bother to learn about all of this, even though the information was provided to him.

As The Post reported in that late 2017 piece, “by not reading the daily briefing, the president could hamper his ability to respond to crises in the most effective manner, intelligence experts warned.”

Trump’s aversion to this kind of detailed intelligence already reared its ugly head early this year, when Trump downplayed the coronavirus threat for two months despite the dire warnings contained in his PDBs. Now, it appears to have happened again.