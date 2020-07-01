“The president has come under criticism this week for statements that he has made that his detractors say are dog whistles to a certain segment of his base,” a reporter said. She noted the video shared by Trump over the weekend in which a supporter used the phrase “white power.”

“Why hasn't the president denounced that video and called that a hateful statement?” the reporter asked.

“The president took down that video. That deletion speaks strongly,” McEnany said. (As Bloomberg News’s Steven Dennis pointed out, Trump has not deleted past racist tweets.)

“What I would note,” McEnany continued, “the president has repeatedly condemned hate. August of 2019: ‘In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.’ In April 2019: ‘We have no tolerance for those who disrupt this peace. And we condemn all hate and violence, especially in our places of worship.’ August 2018: ‘I condemn all types of racism.’ He’s repeatedly done this.”

“So why hasn’t he denounced that specific video,” the reporter asked, “and said that that is hateful language that was used in it?”

“He deleted it. The deletion speaks for itself,” McEnany reiterated. “His repeated condemnations of hate speak for themselves. And this is a president who’s repeatedly condemned hate and repeatedly encouraged for us all to come together.”

The examples McEnany cited of Trump denouncing racism are not the only ones. In the past, she and other defenders of the president have pointed to comments Trump has made at other points, such as in prepared remarks after the violence in Charlottesville in 2017 and comments made during his first speech to Congress earlier that year.

There’s a consistent theme to those comments: They are almost uniformly ones Trump is reading from a teleprompter. In other words, they are words that were written for him.

The August 2019 comments McEnany cited were prepared remarks offered after twin mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, which Trump read from a teleprompter. The April 2019 example came from a White House proclamation announcing a day of prayer. Only that denunciation of “all types of racism” appears to have come organically, through Trump's Twitter account — though that particular phrasing was certainly interpreted by the aforementioned “segment of his base” as denouncing perceived racism against white Americans.

In a normal presidency, this wouldn’t matter much. The prepared comments of past presidents have been comments that reflect those presidents’ views and fit tonally with the presidents’ other remarks. In Trump’s White House, though, there’s an obvious disconnection between his formal statements and his normal vernacular. White House staffers have him read comments such as the ones in August 2019 specifically so they can get him saying the right things (so to speak) on record, which is useful for moments such as this one.

But this defense is also shaky, because of how Trump has tried to use former vice president Joe Biden’s prepared comments as evidence that Biden isn’t up to the task of being president. The probable Democratic presidential nominee uses prepared comments and staff-released statements as past politicians have — with Trump trying to use it against him.

In an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade last month, Trump disparaged a speech from Biden.

“That speech was written. He didn’t say that. He repeated the words,” Trump said. “That’s all. That speech was written for him because he doesn’t speak like that.”

Whereas “in one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy” is supposed to be the natural style we associate with Trump.

In a tweet a few days ago, Trump again said that Biden's prepared comments came from “handlers” and not himself.

Funny to see Corrupt Joe Biden reading a statement on Russia, which was obviously written by his handlers. Russia ate his and Obama’s lunch during their time in office, so badly that Obama wanted them out of the then G-8. U.S. was weak on everything, but especially Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

This effort to cast Biden's words as not his own is meant to suggest that Biden isn't driving his own political strategy, that he's under the control of far-left agents. For Trump, that someone would say something that doesn't come naturally to them is suspect and an indication that they are saying things they don't truly mean.

Posing a bit of a problem for McEnany’s cleanup effort.

Not that she has an easy job of it. She was also asked why Trump on Wednesday called the phrase “Black Lives Matter” a “symbol of hate” in a tweet.

McEnany pointed to a chant used by Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Is ‘Pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon’ racist?” she asked rhetorically. “I mean, is that hateful? That is a hateful thing to say."

There doesn’t appear to be an example of protesters using that phrase since an incident in 2015, though it has nonetheless been cited repeatedly on Fox News since the new protests began in late May.

But as Trump would say in a prepared speech, hate has no place in America.