It happened again on Wednesday.

Trump was asked by Fox Business Network in an interview airing Wednesday about the bounties that U.S. intelligence has concluded Russia offered to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition military personnel in Afghanistan. The Washington Post has reported these bounties have been connected to actual deaths of U.S. troops.

Trump re-upped his claim from tweets early in the day that the entire situation amounted to a “hoax.”

“From what I hear, and I hear it pretty good, the intelligence people — many of them — didn’t believe it happened at all,” Trump claimed to Fox Business. “I think it’s a hoax. I think it’s a hoax by the newspapers and the Democrats.”

This is a message in stark contrast to pretty much everyone else in official Washington, including Trump’s fellow Republicans, who have raised significant concerns about the intel.

When pressed on what he would do if the intelligence was in fact accurate, though, Trump demurred and suggested Russia’s denials — yet again — mattered.

“If it did happen, the Russians would hear about it, and anybody else would hear about it that was involved,” Trump said.

The problems with this are readily apparent.

Russia has indeed called the reports about the bounties intelligence baseless. “These claims are lies,” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

But Trump’s comments also suggest that Russia’s denials should somehow be taken at face value. Just as he repeatedly in recent years has cited Russia’s denials as something of a valid counterpoint to his own intelligence community’s conclusions that Russia interfered in 2016, he’s now suggesting that the Russians government’s denials that it was aware of any such arrangement in some way disprove the underlying intelligence. This is despite his own national security adviser saying the intel led to a debate about how to respond — and despite many Republicans suggesting the situation should be taken seriously and possibly lead to retribution.

That’s a remarkable claim from a U.S. president — about as remarkable, to be sure, as Trump’s previous suggestions that Putin’s or Russia’s denials mattered in any significant way. To be clear, the U.S. intelligence community concluded after the 2016 election that Russia sought to interfere not necessarily because it sought to help Trump, as much as that it thought he would serve as a vessel to sow discord in the United States. Trump’s efforts to cast doubt on his own intel community — repeatedly now — don’t exactly suggest that was in vain.

Pretty much everyone except Trump in the U.S. government regards Russia with suspicion, and yet he has now repeatedly suggested its denials warrant consideration in such circumstances. Left conspicuously and repeatedly unsaid in Trump’s frequent citations of what Russia denies is the possibility that it’s propaganda.

Yet again, this has placed Trump on an island in the U.S. government. We’ll see if Republicans who clearly believe otherwise can coax him off it.