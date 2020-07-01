I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

This was not the first time Trump has taken to social media to defend Confederate memorials. The president clearly relishes his position as a culture warrior — and many among his base love this about him. A few years ago, Trump had a lot more of the country with him on this particular issue, but that’s changed even has his rhetoric has not.

Most voters — 52 percent — support removing Confederate statues from public spaces around the country, according to a June Quinnipiac University poll, a significant increase in support since August 2017, when fewer than 40 percent of voters supported removing such statues.

It was then, in 2017, when Trump was being harshly criticized — even by those in his own party — after he referred to white nationalists who held a rally in Charlottesville in defense of Confederate monuments as “very fine people.” One of those individuals was responsible for the death of an anti-racism protester at the event.

Americans have been focused in recent weeks on racial injustice in the country and the structures that allowed for so much of it, including slavery and the Confederacy. The Black Lives Matter movement has gained mainstream support in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The words “Black Lives Matter” have been commissioned in street murals in some of the country’s largest cities. What was once viewed as a fringe movement on the left has now become widely popular with the American public.

The most recent Washington Post-Schar School poll shows that nearly 3 in 4 Americans support the protests. Just two years ago, only 40 percent called themselves supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement in a Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll in early 2018.

But not Trump.

He began criticizing Black Lives Matter while running for president in 2016, even suggesting that he might act against activists who protest at his rally. And last week, he accused an activist of treason.

Black Lives Matter leader states, “If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it”. This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

On Wednesday, he criticized New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) for expressing support for Black Lives Matter by painting a mural featuring the slogan on Fifth Avenue — the location of Trump’s former primary address. Trump tweeted that the mural would be “denigrating” and claimed it would antagonize the New York Police Department.

Many people believe that one reason Floyd’s death, which wasn’t unprecedented, generated such unprecedented national outcry was because many Americans were fed up with Trump’s handling of race and are repudiating him as a symbol of what’s gone wrong with race in America.