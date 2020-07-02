It’s worth noting that the experience here isn’t matched elsewhere. Many other countries have seen outbreaks and managed to push new infections back down. In some, the initial outbreaks were not as severe. The combination of severity and duration seen here is unusual.

We can visualize this by combining two pieces of data: the highest level of new cases reported each day in each country and the date on which that level was hit. (Some housekeeping: The key metric, those new cases each day, is calculated using a running seven-day average of new cases. We’ll use “peak” as a shorthand for the day on which that value was highest — though the United States overall and various U.S. states keep seeing new highs.) Plot those values on a map of the world and the United States immediately stands out. This is in part because of the inclusion of each state, but it’s also because states have seen large peaks more recently. (Compare the density to Africa or Southeast Asia, for example.)

Again, the United States isn’t the only place where the pandemic is still a problem, which we’ll come back to in a second.

It’s also not the place that’s seen the worst effects of the pandemic relative to population. If we weight by the number of infections at peak relative to every 100,000 residents in a country or state, the United States overall fares better. But it still stands out, since states with smaller populations are now more pronounced.

Considering the 185 other countries tracked by Johns Hopkins University alongside the 50 states and the District of Columbia, the United States’ uniqueness is emphasized.

If we break per-capita cases at peak into deciles — that is, 10 groups of roughly equal size — 36 states and the District are all in the 80th percentile of cases or higher. Twenty-five states have hit those peaks in June or July (the only July data used in this analysis are figures for July 10. Slightly fewer, just under half, have hit peaks in the past week. Globally, that’s true of about a third of countries overall.

It’s in the case total where the United States most noticeably stands out. Globally, 1 in 4 cases has been recorded here and, again, the rate of new infections is higher at this moment than at any other point. The only country that comes close on those metrics is Brazil — but it trails the United States in both recency and the scale of its peak.

On a per-capita basis, it’s again the states that stand out. Four of the nine places that have seen the highest per-capita rates of infection are U.S. states: New York, New Jersey, Arizona and Rhode Island. Cases in Arizona are still climbing. Florida isn’t far behind.

Peaks aren’t everything. A state or a country could see a sudden surge in cases that is quickly resolved. For the most part, though, that’s not what’s happened in the United States. New York saw a quick surge and a slow resolution, shifting from dangerous center of infections to something of a national model. Most places, though, haven’t matched that pattern.

