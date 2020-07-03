Add those up, and Congress seems to spend a lot of time passing bills that have no chance of becoming law.

Reporters often report on such bills as the height of congressional bickering, suggesting that the parties solely want to make political points rather than legislate. But DOA bills also serve a strategic purpose: Especially in periods of divided party government, majority party leaders use them to iron out differences within the party, build political support for the party’s agenda from interest groups and activists, and get their rank-and-file on record in support of the measures. When their party gains control of Congress and the White House, leaders have already greased the skids to enact at least some of these pre-negotiated bills.

Here’s what my research shows about DOA bills.

Here’s how I did my research

In my new book Losing to Win, I studied when and why party leaders put messaging bills on the House and Senate floors, rather than prioritizing measures more likely to be enacted into law.

First, I defined DOA bills as proposals that Capitol Hill insiders know are intended to fail. Then I identified 226 of these measures that party leaders brought to the House or Senate floor between 2003 and 2012. I recorded various things about each bill, including when majority parties made them a priority by bringing them to a vote; their short-term political effects; such as whether interest groups supported the bills; and long-term policy consequences, such as whether lawmakers eventually enacted them into law the next time their party won control of Congress and the White House.

For example, Democrats passed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act as a DOA bill at the end of George W. Bush’s presidency. After the party won control of Congress and the White House in 2008, Lilly Ledbetter was one of the first bills Barack Obama signed into law. Other important laws, like the Democrats’ Family and Medical Leave Act and the Republican-backed Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act, followed similar paths. Here’s what I learned.

Favorable electoral prospects encourage DOA legislating

Parties advance DOA measures when they think they might win control of Congress and the White House in the next election, but still need greater electoral support from interest groups and party activists.

Not all DOA issues are alike

Politics dictates which DOA bills leaders bring to the chamber floor for a vote. Leaders choose among issues and devote agenda space first to those measures that they believe offer the most politically potent messages.

Think back over House Democrats’ agenda since they took control in 2019. Democrats passed messaging bills to tighten gun regulations, reform electoral rules, protect voting rights, lower the costs of prescription drugs and reform immigration laws months before this most recent round of DOA legislation. Democrats focused on police reform only after George Floyd’s murder and the ensuing weeks of protest.

More broadly, electoral politics shapes the order in which House leaders call up bills for a vote. All else equal, leaders push more politically valuable DOA bills earlier in a congressional term. Applied to this Congress, Democrats apparently see ideas like voting rights and lowering prescription drug costs as surer electoral bets compared to the messaging bills that are salient now, like D.C. statehood.

Messaging today drives legislating tomorrow

Although symbolic today, voting now improves the odds of these bills becoming law later if Democrats regain control of Congress and the White House. For example, consider what would happen if House Democrats did not vote on the Justice in Policing Act now. If Democrats waited until 2021, my research suggests the bill would have an almost zero chance of becoming law. By voting on it today, police reform is almost guaranteed serious consideration in a unified Democratic Congress and has a much better chance of being enacted, even after taking into account that the new Congress could be more liberal.

Granted, even in the best of circumstances, Democrats’ DOA bills face a tough road. Most DOA bills do not eventually pass; as is true with any bill, they face serious hurdles to enactment. Even with a unified Democratic government, most would still fail unless Democrats were to obliterate the Senate filibuster or make changes that could secure at least some GOP support.

Even more challenging, former DOA ideas must compete with each other for time on the party’s agenda. Police reform would need to compete with climate change, health care, political and voting reform, immigration, gun control, and dozens of other Democratic priorities. Even the most productive Congress will not be able to do it all. Three or four big ideas is very optimistic; some policies will inevitably get left out.

Still, these DOA bills offer a glimpse of a potential Democratic agenda. Other factors like the president’s priorities play a role, but previously negotiated measures loom large during unified governments.

And note the sorts of provisions House Democrats have agreed to this Congress. Their DOA health care bills emphasize strengthening the Affordable Care Act, not creating a public option or a single payer system. Similarly, Democrats’ new infrastructure plan draws from their Green New Deal. If Democrats gain control of the Senate and White House, they will likely model policy reform on their Justice in Policing Act.

Those messaging bills lying in the Senate graveyard today are likely to rise from the dead.

Jeremy Gelman is assistant professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Reno and author of “Losing to Win: Why congressional Majorities Play Politics Instead of Make Laws” (University of Michigan Press, 2020).