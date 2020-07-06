Trump tweeted Monday morning of NASCAR’s most prominent black driver, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

McEnany, peppered with questions, referred to the FBI’s ruling on the situation a couple weeks ago.

“The tweet was aimed at pointing out that the FBI report of the alleged hate crime at NASCAR concluded that the garage door pull, which had been there since last fall, was obviously not targeted at a specific individual because, in fact, it was a garage pull,” McEnany said.

The FBI did find that the garage pull pre-dated Wallace’s occupation of his garage stall. But it did not state that it was a regular garage pull; in fact, it referred repeatedly to the garage pull as a “noose.”

“The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week,” the FBI said on June 23. “The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

NASCAR, too, acknowledged that it was a “garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose.”

McEnany went on to claim that the FBI said something that it did not state.

“And in fact,” McEnany said, “it was there since last fall, long before these 43 teams arrived. And it was concluded by the FBI that this was, quote, ‘not an intentional racist act’ — for clarity.”

That quote does not appear in the FBI’s statement on the matter. It does, however, appear in how NASCAR responded to the FBI statement.

NASCAR said that it appreciated “the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba.”

You’ll also note that the NASCAR statement only says that it wasn’t an intentional racist act “against Bubba”; it didn’t say it wasn’t an intentionally racist act at all, which is what McEnany suggested. And that’s even if you discount that this wasn’t the FBI, as McEnany wrongly claimed.

The larger problem with Trump’s tweet and McEnany’s defense of it is that even Wallace has acknowledged the point that he wasn’t targeted.

“It was a noose,” Wallace said on CNN on June 23. “Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn’t directed at me, but somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying."

Nothing in the FBI’s or NASCAR’s statement disputes that; in fact, both confirm what Wallace said about the garage pull. And Wallace wasn’t even the one who originally noticed or reported the noose. Yet Trump has called for Wallace to apologize — for what, it’s not clear.

McEnany’s most strained defense of Trump on this count, though, pertained to the last portion of Trump’s tweet.

“That,” Trump said, referring to the Wallace situation, “& Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

The “Flag decision” was an obvious reference to NASCAR’s recent decision to ban the Confederate flag at its events — a significant moment in the history of the flag in the United States, given its prevalence at NASCAR events.

To hear McEnany tell it, though, Trump wasn’t necessarily expressing support for the Confederate flag — despite his recently expressing support for keeping Confederate monuments. He was merely stating a fact about NASCAR’s ratings, apparently.

“I spoke to him this morning about this, and he said he was not making a judgment one way or the other,” McEnany said.

Pressed later, she said, “The president said he wasn’t making a judgment one way or the other. You’re focusing on one word at the very bottom of a tweet that’s completely taken out of context and neglecting the complete rush to judgment on this.”

Pressed again, she said, “The president was noting the fact that, in aggregate, this notion that NASCAR men and women who have gone and who are being demeaned and called racist and being accused, in some venues, of committing a hate crime against and individual, those allegations were just dead wrong."

So the president was just tweeting about the banning of a flag hurting someone’s ratings ... because he was just stating a fact? That seems a conspicuous inclusion — especially given Trump’s recent track record on commemorating the Confederacy.