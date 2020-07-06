And one of the ways he’s been most effective at doing so has been by appointing conservative judges who that are more likely to rule on social issues in a way that pleases white evangelical voters. But some recent rulings from the Supreme Court that went in a direction opposite of what many white evangelicals — and other conservative Christians — would have liked has led some at the White House to fear that the president could lose some support from arguably his most consistent voting bloc. The others spot an opportunity.

AD

AD

Here’s how that is playing out now, according to reporting by The Post’s Robert Costa:

The White House is trying to capitalize on conservative anger at Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. over his latest decisions by telling evangelical leaders and other activists that they need to turn out voters for President Trump so he can use a second term to continue nominating conservative judges to the nation’s highest court. Some recent polls have shown a weakening in support for Trump among evangelicals, who have long been among the president’s strongest supporters. But Roberts’s role in cases advancing both gay and abortion rights is now seen in the White House as an opening to shore up that part of Trump’s political base. ... Inside the White House, officials are working to hold conservatives together and to remind them of Trump’s track record on the federal judiciary, arguing that the scope of the president’s efforts should outweigh any anger at Roberts and others on the court.

Trump has repeatedly argued that regardless of whatever other concerns conservative Christians have with his presidency, the bloc should be loyal to him because he has delivered in an area that matters deeply to them. Last month, the Senate confirmed his 200th appointed judge — further solidifying his legacy beyond his days in the Oval Office.

Before Trump entering the White House, white evangelicals often bemoaned the impact of justices that they criticized as “activist judges,” because their rulings fell in line with the political values of liberals. But throughout Trump’s presidency, he has sent judges to benches all over the country whose politics have escaped the criticism of these conservative Christian voters because they align with their own.

AD

AD

But a few recent rulings from the Supreme Court, which Trump has been able to influence greatly during his presidency, may have caused some to wonder if the president will be able to lean into his claim of delivering judges as definitively as he has before.

At least two Supreme Court rulings — and arguably three — in the past several weeks have landed on the opposite side of where many white evangelicals stand.

On Monday, the court struck down a Louisiana abortion law that required doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals — a requirement that abortion rights activists argued made access to abortion more difficult.

AD

The court also ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and transgender individuals from being discriminated against in the workplace because of their sexual orientation.

AD

And the court rejected the administration’s attempt to dismantle Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program implemented during the Obama era aimed at protecting young undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children.

But despite the White House’s reported fears, academics closest to this issue argue that no one should expect a significant flight of white evangelicals from Trump’s base because of these decisions.

“I don’t foresee that happening,” Matthew Sutton, a religious history professor at Washington State University, told the Fix.

AD

“The genius of white evangelicalism is that when they win, they win, but when they lose, it reinforces the idea of how marginalized they are.”

Anthea Butler, Graduate Chair of the Religious Studies Department at the University of Pennsylvania, also called the rulings “a win-win situation” for white evangelicals.

AD

“Because if they win, it’s great," she told the Fix. “And they get to say, ‘Trump did what he said he was going to do.’ And if they lose, they’ve got a reason to fundraise off of that.”

“This is what they do,” Butler added. “They want to make sure they have something to fight for or something to lament or something that makes them feel persecuted. No, they don’t like that loss, but at the same time, they can use that to their advantage.”

AD

Religious conservatives’ positions on LGBT rights and abortion are well known as perhaps the bedrock of their platform on social issues. And while opposition to a program allowing undocumented young people to remain in the U.S. is not as prominent an issue for them, there is polling to suggest that support for hard line immigration policy is a core value of many in the voting bloc.

AD

So these three “losses” for the Trump administration were arguably not just losses for him, but also for the conservative Christians who have entrusted him with creating a safe place for them to practice their freedom of religion with legal protections.

But some of those who have been most consistent in their support for the president have made it clear that their support for him remains even if there is disappointment with the rulings.

This pro-choice SCOTUS decision (where Chief Justice Roberts sided w/the liberal judges) is the "Scalia-moment" of the 2020 election



Conservatives know they are on the one-yard-line



Enthusiasm is already unprecedented, evangelical turnout will be too. #EvangelicalsForTrump — Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) June 29, 2020

Earlier today, #SCOTUS ruled 5 to 4 in favor of the abortion industry, striking down a law designed to protect women from the health risks associated with unsafe abortion practices. Here's @drmoore on this important ruling: pic.twitter.com/Xe7oVAcq5G — ERLC (@ERLC) June 29, 2020

Another reason white evangelicals may not be too discouraged by these losses is because they come alongside some real wins for the community. The court decided Tuesday that states that provide financial assistance to private schools cannot exclude religious schools.

AD

Perhaps Trump does not have to always deliver to maintain white evangelicals’ favor, but can count on judges — particularly those he appointed — just enough to make them feel as if their controversial support of the president is not justified.