Those tyrants? Protesters advocating the removal of statues and other monuments to leaders of the Confederacy and those who benefited from the slavery. Trump, true to form, conflated the anecdotal minority seeking to rip down statues of George Washington with those demanding the removal of tributes to Robert E. Lee. He decried “angry mobs” who were “trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” positioning them as the counterweight to himself and his party.

In short, he cast those questioning America’s treatment of its history as opponents of that history and of America broadly. As a dangerous force.

Despite how far Trump’s rhetoric stretched, Tucker Carlson still managed to surpass it.

On Monday night, the Fox News host used his lengthy opening monologue to furiously and aggressively disparage Trump’s political opponents as opponents of the country itself. He showed lengthy clips from Trump’s speech, noting that he didn’t usually do so because most of what politicians say “is garbage and we don’t want to repeat it.” Then he duplicated Trump’s tactic, overlapping month-old incidents of violence with general criticism of America’s history. Picking out a few examples of commentary about Trump’s speech, he decried as “liars” those on competing networks who noted that America’s founding principle of universal equality wasn’t a reality for many residents of the country for more than a century.

“They are the same people who’ve spent the last month telling you that the riots you saw live on television were actually peaceful protests against racism,” Carlson said. “That was a lie. They knew it was a lie when they said it, but they said it anyway in order to undermine a country that they hate. Yes. Hate. America deserves to be in flames. That is their view. And this weekend, they said it essentially out loud.”

Carlson went on to disparage Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) as “silly and unimpressive” and to claim that she and Democratic leaders hate America.

“They despise this country. They have said so. They continue to,” Carlson said. “That is shocking, but it is also disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it.”

His arguments were as sloppy and dumb as his conclusions were aggressive and hostile. Duckworth, a veteran who lost her legs in combat, said it was “time to get rid of George Washington,” according to Carlson — because, when asked, she said that there should be “a national dialogue” on monuments to Founding Fathers like Washington who owned slaves. Biden offered “a full throated attack,” he said — because his Fourth of July message noted that America’s history has been “a constant push and pull between two parts of our character” and because Biden mentioned “systemic racism,” which Carlson said “has no real definition.”

“It’s long been considered out of bounds to question a person’s patriotism,” Carlson said. “It’s a very strong charge and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America.”

All of this vituperativeness is simply an updated version “love it or leave it,” the Vietnam-era simplification defining one pole of the spectrum of American patriotism. That idea, suggesting that criticism of America itself is unpatriotic, lies at the right end of the spectrum. At the left end, acceptance of the idea that America might grow stronger if it confronts its flaws, no matter how painful that confrontation may be.

Over time, the jingoistic “love it or leave it” conception of patriotism has become so conflated with the concept itself that those challenging the status quo are forced into a defensive position, made to argue that demanding America uphold the ideals written in the Declaration of Independence is born of a respect for what the document articulates, not a rejection of it.

That conflation may be one reason that Democrats and independents are less likely to identify themselves as very patriotic than are Republicans and, particularly, Trump supporters. Polling conducted by YouGov for the Economist last month found that 3 in 5 Trump supporters said they were very patriotic compared to fewer than 1 in 5 Biden supporters — certainly in part because of the subtext that applies to the phrase “very patriotic.”

Americans overall are more similar to Biden supporters than Trump supporters on this question.

That result can’t be considered outside of the context of how Americans view specific acts. Trump and Carlson’s rhetoric is explicit: Some things people do disqualify them from consideration as loving their country and, therefore, as patriots. The Economist-YouGov poll presented a series of potentially controversial actions and asked people to evaluate whether a person who undertook them could still be a patriot.

Consistently, Republicans and Trump supporters were more likely to view actions as disqualifying. Only half of Trump supporters, for example, think that someone who criticizes Trump can be described as a patriot. A quarter of Trump supporters think that those who protest for racial equality or against police brutality can’t be considered patriots.

On no issue is Republican sentiment stronger than on flag burning. Trump recently suggested that those who burn the flag should get prison time, despite a past ruling from the Supreme Court that such actions fall squarely under the umbrella of protected First Amendment activity. Patriotism is one thing; exercising constitutional rights, another.

The takeaway from the above chart is that Democrats have a more expansive view of what sorts of actions are allowable under the umbrella of “patriotism.” Republicans have a narrower one and, so, are more likely to see themselves as patriotic (for not engaging in those activities) and their party generally as more patriotic.

Interestingly, these views of party patriotism don’t necessarily overlap with assessments of the extent to which each party views the country. In September 2018, with midterm elections looming, Fox News asked people to evaluate the motivations of the two parties. Americans were more likely to say that Democrats loved America and wanted what was best for it then they were to say the same of Republicans.

Republicans, in fact, were more likely to say that their party put party over country than Democrats were to say the same about the Democratic Party. (Independents generally shrugged at the question.)

At its heart, the debate is over the extent to which Americans can or should feel free to question the direction and history of the United States. Trump and Carlson argue that Democrats broadly have exceeded the bounds of acceptability, in part because they attribute the actions of a small group of people to the party as a whole. This is a politically expedient argument, unquestionably, but one which plays to core beliefs of Republicans.

The most telling part of Trump’s speech, though, addressed another individual’s efforts to hold America to account.

“We must demand that our children are taught once again to see America as did Reverend Martin Luther King, when he said that the Founders had signed ‘a promissory note’ to every future generation,” Trump said. “Dr. King saw that the mission of justice required us to fully embrace our founding ideals. Those ideals are so important to us — the founding ideals. He called on his fellow citizens not to rip down their heritage, but to live up to their heritage.”

