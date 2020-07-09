Granted, Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, wasn’t eager to specifically point to the rally as a reason the city’s seven-day average of new cases had reached a new high.

“The past two days,” Dart said, “we’ve had almost 500 cases, and we know we had several large events a little over two weeks ago, which is about right. So I guess we just connect the dots.”

That two-week period he mentions is generally understood as the window in which new infections manifest, prompting people to seek out tests.

It isn’t only Tulsa County that has seen a new surge in cases within that window (indicated with a shaded box below) or since the rally. Several other counties in the metropolitan area around the city have as well, including Creek, Okmulgee, Rogers and Wagoner counties. Outside the Tulsa area, there was also a surge that began in the weeks after the rally.

The health director’s reference to “several large events” looped in Black Lives Matter protests in the city, a reminder that a number of factors have probably contributed to the increase. (Health experts, though, see indoor events as riskier than outdoor ones.) The increases in Oklahoma mirror increases in a number of states and counties across the country and were climbing at a similar rate to what it is seen now even prior to Trump’s rally.

In other words, while city officials clearly see the president’s rally as helping push new cases higher, it’s also the case that the increase overlaps with a surge in cases nationally — a surge that the president has sought to downplay as an artifact of increased testing. (It isn’t.)

He’s making that case because he thinks it turns a political weakness into a strength. Instead of talking about how efforts to contain the virus were scaled back prematurely in many places or incompletely implemented in the first place, he gets to talk about how testing has improved. That improvement itself isn’t the success story he likes to claim, but he understandably sees it as better than accepting blame for the new increase in cases.

All of this overlaps with Trump’s habit of looking at the pandemic only over the immediate term. His past assertions that the virus will simply go away are rooted to some extent in the idea that something will suddenly change, deus ex machina, and everything will be good. He held the rally in Tulsa hoping that it would just sort of … work out. It didn’t, in a few ways.

His reelection campaign offers another potent example of that thinking. In May and June, Trump was seized with pique over restrictions implemented by North Carolina authorities that would have mandated containment efforts at the Republican Party convention planned in Charlotte. Trump wants what he wanted in Tulsa: a big crowd, cheering energetically. Not something you can get with masks and social distancing.

So on June 11, he announced that his speech accepting the nomination would move to Jacksonville, where no such limits were in place. There, he could have the crowd and the cheering and the scene he was looking for.

Now, you don’t have to be an epidemiologist to see how a few weeks could change that calculus. There’s an obvious risk in moving an event a month out from a place implementing containment efforts to one that isn’t.

This is what that risk looks like. Charlotte is tamping down on new infections. Jacksonville saw a massive surge in new cases that began shortly after Trump’s announcement.

Now Jacksonville is scrambling. On June 30, it announced a new mask mandate. A group of attorneys is suing to block the convention, aiming to curtail a reprise of the spike that apparently followed Trump’s speech in Tulsa.

If Trump and his team were considering the long term, they would have understood in early June that Charlotte posed less of a medium- and long-term risk specifically because of the rules against which Trump was chafing — and that Jacksonville’s laissez-faire approach to containment made it more likely to have to impose restrictions at the time of the convention.