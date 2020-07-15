It’s also fair to say that this is an enormously complicated issue. Despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) comparing reopening schools to reopening big-box stores, there’s a ton of unique complexity surrounding the former. The considerations start with the transmissibility of the virus itself and extend to the scale and functionality of classrooms given available resources for preventing the virus’s spread. Parents want their kids in school. Parents also want their kids to be healthy. It’s not simple.

It is certainly not as simple as President Trump would have it be. Earlier this month, he seized upon the issue as a central one for his presidency, endorsing reopening schools with only passing mentions of safety protocols for students (and almost no mentions of the safety of teachers and staff). The result was sloganeering like this, from July 6.

Trump’s interjection into the issue immediately threatened to tug it into the tornado of partisan politics, driving his supporters toward immediate reopening — and pushing Democrats toward a broader skepticism of doing so.

Polling, though, suggests a more nuanced overlap with the political moment.

In May, Yahoo News conducted a poll with YouGov in which they asked if schools should reopen in the fall. About 4 in 10 respondents said they should, with two-thirds of 2016 Trump voters supporting the move and only a bit over a quarter of Democrats agreeing.

In a poll released this week, support for reopening schools in the fall was much lower: Fewer than a quarter of Americans think it should happen, including fewer than half of those who plan to vote for Trump this fall.

There’s an important caveat/complication. Between the May and July polls, YouGov added a qualifier to the question. The May poll asked if schools in the respondent’s area should reopen. The July poll asked if schools in coronavirus hot spots should reopen. That’s a significant shift in the wording, which may explain the shift.

But notice that the gap between the parties didn’t change much. In fact, it narrowed. In May, Republicans were 31 points more likely to support reopening. In July, they were 23 points more likely to.

The change in wording wasn’t the only change from May to July. There has also been a massive change in the pandemic itself. On the day that the May YouGov poll was completed, the country was averaging 27,000 new coronavirus cases a day. That figure has since more than doubled.

Trump, oddly, jumped into the debate very much at the tail end of that shift, meaning that his advocacy of reopening schools happened as the number of hot spots was surging. An odd political decision, certainly.

The Yahoo-YouGov poll released this week, though, shows that it’s a point of view popular with his base. Each partisan group (including those supporting Trump or former vice president Joe Biden) views mandating wearing of masks as a bigger priority for states. But while half of Americans think school closures are important, fewer than a quarter of Trump supporters agree.

It’s sort of hard to reconcile that with the finding in the same poll that more than half of Trump supporters either say that schools in hot spots shouldn’t open in the fall or that they’re not sure if they should. This may be a place where the inclusion of the “hot spots” caveat comes into play.

While there’s generally more support for mask mandates than school closures, views of what Trump himself should be doing diverge in an interesting way. Democrats broadly support the president encouraging the wearing of masks and overwhelmingly oppose his pushing for schools to open. Trump supporters view both of those as being of about equal importance for Trump.

This is a place where past polling on the same subject would be useful. Are those Trump supporters simply reflecting what Trump’s already doing? This is the eternal frustration of opinion polling: it’s very hard to ask questions that can serve as a baseline for nuanced or obscure issues because it’s very hard to predict what random issues will become important.

On two other questions, Republicans and Trump supporters echoed Trump’s view of school reopenings. A majority of Trump supporters think it’s worth reopening schools even at the risk of public health, a view held by fewer than a quarter of Americans overall.

Most Trump supporters also agree with Trump’s assertion that opposition by some officials to reopening schools is a function of politics and not health considerations.

That question in particular highlights a political divide which Trump hopes to leverage, if not exacerbate. But it’s also a less important, more abstract question than the one with which we led this article.

Fewer than half of his supporters think that schools should reopen in places where the virus is surging. Yes, they’re more likely to think those schools should reopen than are Biden supporters or Americans overall. But the divide between those groups isn’t new, and there are indications that support for reopening schools has faded over the past two months.