Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump, choosing him over other candidates like his Senate colleague Ted Cruz (R-Tex.).

Trump was just a few months into his campaign when Sessions stood with him onstage, giving the candidate a boost of legitimacy from Washington. When Trump won the White House, Sessions was rewarded by being chosen to be Trump’s attorney general. And Sessions in return tried to relentlessly hammer home the two men’s tough-on-immigration rhetoric and policies.

But the relationship went wrong over the question of loyalty, or rather the president’s perception of loyalty. Sessions lost a runoff in Alabama on Tuesday in an attempt to return to his old Senate seat, and Trump was cheering his loss on from Washington, after insulting Sessions or urging voters to ditch him nearly every step of the way. Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville won the nomination and will try to unseat Democrats’ most vulnerable senator in November, Doug Jones.

Trump has been humiliating Sessions for years, actually, even while Sessions was still his attorney general. The president seemed to view the prominent Cabinet position as one designed to protect him rather than to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer. Perhaps Trump was helped along by the fact that his attorney general was such a close political ally. Or perhaps Trump views key aspects of government as a means to the end of supporting him — a pattern we’ve seen since.

Trump felt he needed the most protection from the Department of Justice on an FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any ties to his campaign — and he believed Sessions wasn’t there for him. Sessions had recused himself from overseeing the investigation because he played such a prominent role in the Trump campaign and had visited with the Russian ambassador during it.

Shortly after that, Trump fired the FBI director, and shortly after that, Sessions’s No. 2 appointed a special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, to take on the investigation. Trump uttered an expletive when he found out, according to Mueller’s report.

The Mueller report says Trump immediately turned his anger to Sessions. Trump later told the New York Times: “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else.”

And the president spent more than a year insulting Sessions on Twitter, even making Sessions’s former Republican colleagues in the Senate uncomfortable with the public humiliation, before firing him and then doing what he could to make sure Sessions never came back to Washington.

In an administration following the norms of good governance, Sessions’s recusal from the Russia investigation made sense. But in Trump’s administration, where loyalty to him dominates policy goals and even campaign promises, it was an unforgivable betrayal that may have helped end Sessions’s political career.

And that’s something Senate Republicans still in office have watched up close. Even now, with Trump’s poll numbers dipping and threatening to sink some Senate Republicans on the ballot with him, there aren’t any notable defectors from the pack. (Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are the exceptions.)

As I wrote in June, to ditch Trump now would be a futile effort for most Senate Republicans. Which voters are they going to win over? There is no political home for Republicans in office who want to leave the president. Sessions was an extreme example of that, because he tried to launch a political comeback from one of the most pro-Trump states in the nation while being on Trump’s bad side.

But there are other cautionary tales from the Senate. Jeff Flake in Arizona and Bob Corker in Tennessee both prominently criticized Trump while in office, and it played a role in both of them deciding not to run for reelection. One conservative congressman from South Carolina lost his primary after criticizing Trump and said the president’s tweets played a role.