After months of declining coronavirus cases in the United States, about a month ago the number of new cases each day began to rise. It has done so rapidly and steadily since, the water receding from the coast. As the number of cases rose, it was obvious that the number of deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, would soon rise as well, a tsunami still undetectable from looking at the horizon. And then, earlier in July, the number of deaths also began to increase. The beach was starting to flood.

Why was this inevitable? Because covid-19 kills people. We don’t really know how many it kills, given our failures in testing for the virus and the novelty of the virus itself. Perhaps it is fatal for 1 percent of those who contract it, a deadliness that’s weighted against older and sicker people. But if that estimate is accurate, that means that for every day that there are 60,000 new cases (which has been most days of late), we can expect 600 people to die. If the mortality rate is higher (possible) or if there are thousands of cases we’re missing (almost certain), that daily number will be higher still.

AD

AD

As with that tsunami, we know what to expect. We just don’t know how bad it will be.

The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal is part of a team which has been cobbling together state-level data on the virus since shortly after it emerged. If you’ve seen numbers detailing how many tests are being done in each state, those are likely figures from the COVID Tracking Project, an open-source effort to put together data which the federal government has been slow or unwilling to compile.

Madrigal, in other words, has a good sense of the measurements which we use to evaluate the pandemic tsunami. On Wednesday, he used that data to make a simple point: Expect more deaths, soon.

AD

In that article, he raised an interesting point about the relationship between three of the data points the project is tracking: new cases, new hospitalizations and new deaths.

AD

“The deaths are also not happening in an unpredictable amount of time after the new outbreaks emerged,” Madrigal wrote. “Simply look at the curves yourself. Cases began to rise on June 16; a week later, hospitalizations began to rise. Two weeks after that—21 days after cases rose—states began to report more deaths.”

As with most aspects of the pandemic, there’s some grayness around the edges. The recent low point in The Washington Post’s seven-day average of new cases came June 9 and the low in the daily death toll July 6, a four-week difference — but not really a significant one.

AD

It’s worth looking at how those three metrics overlap, using data from the COVID Tracking Project. Overlaying new cases, hospitalizations and deaths (as at left below) gives a sense of how things have changed since early June. Sure enough: Cases (blue) rose first, then hospitalizations (light orange) and then deaths (dark orange). (A one-time adjustment by the state of New Jersey including probable coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began was removed for the sake of clarity.)

The chart at right, though, is a bit clearer. It shows the weekly change in each metric relative to the seven-day period, May 28 to June 3. New cases were at a low in the seven-day period beginning June 4. New hospitalizations were at a low in the next seven-day period. New deaths were at a low 14 days after that.

This matches Madrigal’s grim pattern: seven days from cases to the hospital and another 14 from the hospital to the morgue.

On a state level, though, things are a bit more all over the place. We pulled data for five states which were both among those which have seen the biggest increases in deaths and for which hospitalization data was available through the project’s data. The pattern of cases to hospital to death is generally consistent, but the relationship between the three metrics varies.

Consider those last two states, for example. In Oklahoma, hospitalizations increased about a week behind new cases and deaths nearly three weeks after that. In Florida, hospitalizations increased two weeks after cases and deaths another week after that. Georgia looks more like Oklahoma; Arizona looks like its own entity.

AD

AD

What this means is that it’s tricky to know when a surge in new cases will result in an increase in deaths and, further, that it’s tricky to know when new hospitalizations will have the same effect. It means, in other words, that we see the water coming back in, but that it remains hard to tell how high it will get.

The White House has tried to leverage this gap between new cases and deaths for political effect. President Trump and his team have suddenly begun focusing on the mortality rate as the best measure of how the country is doing in the fight against the pandemic, claiming that the ratio of deaths to cases — artificially low in the weeks between the surge in cases and the slow increase in deaths — signifies that all is well.

To continue the analogy with which we started, this is like pointing to a refilling bay and insisting that all is well. Sure the water receded but, look! Now it’s basically about back to normal!