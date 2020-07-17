It’s that middle part where McEnany’s extended stint as a cable-news pundit before joining the Trump administration is most obvious. In that job, she would sit down at a table in a television studio to fulfill her role as designated Donald Trump supporter, an iPad in front of her containing the points she intended to make on the appointed subject. She now approaches questions from the reporters as she would challenges from a fellow panelist, as necessarily aggressive and as an opportunity to score points rather to inform. And in service of those picayune scraps, she comes prepared not with an iPad but a thick binder of talking points she’s prepared to offer on any given subject — regardless of whether those points actually address the reporter’s question.

Consider an interaction from a news briefing on Thursday. McEnany was asked how Trump felt about the indictment of a Republican member of Congress on charges related to fraudulent voting, the sort of thing that would occupy a disproportionate amount of Trump’s attention were it a Democrat. Instead of simply saying that she wasn’t aware of Trump’s position on the matter, which is fair enough even if it’s a deflection in its own right, McEnany instead flipped through her binder. She might not have any comments about that incident, but she had a lot to say about fraud in general, listing a series of incidents aimed at presenting a hazy sense of risk about the process of voting by mail. (It was not terribly effective.)

Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst managed to snap a photo of the binder as McEnany was flipping through it, capturing an image of tabs indicating a number of different subjects that McEnany was prepared to address. Unlike when she was sitting on a set at CNN, where the network would give a heads-up about the topic being discussed, McEnany had to be prepared for anything. And so: more than 40 individual subjects, all labeled, all accessible with one precisely manicured finger flip.

Here is each of the labeled tabs that were visible in Ernst’s photo in order of appearance, and what each appears to mean. Some of these are our assumptions; if you have more insight, please email.

AD

AD

ABSURD. The first tab is perhaps the vaguest. “Absurd” is one of McEnany’s favorite terms of art for questions from the press — “Well, your first question is absolutely absurd,” she said to a reporter on June 29, for example — but it’s not entirely clear what might prompt her to flip to this particular page.

BLM. Questions about the Black Lives Matter movement. In the past, for example, she has criticized the movement by quoting from an anti-police chant that was used at one rally five years ago.

BALLOT. As a reporter asked McEnany about Rep. Steve Watkins (R-Kan.), the member of Congress who had been indicted, she listened to the question until the alleged voter fraud was mentioned. Then, as she began her answer, she flipped to the front of her binder and freestyled until she landed on her talking points.

In this case, McEnany used her talking points to note that many mail ballots are rejected (a sign they are vetted for validity), that some ballots had been misprinted and that a mail truck containing ballots had caught fire.

AD

AD

These, she said, were signs there was “rampant voter fraud” with mail-in voting — which, again, wasn’t the question. And which they aren’t.

CASES. Presumably data on the number of new cases recorded in the coronavirus pandemic. This didn’t come up on Thursday.

CDC. An employee of the aggressively pro-Trump One America News asked a question about the reliability of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, giving McEnany an opportunity to flip to the CDC tab and articulate the surveillance mechanisms the government uses to track the spread of the pandemic.

CHINA. Obviously myriad possibilities for the contents of this tab. McEnany did flip to it in response to a question, but simply stated that the White House had no announcements to make about potential bans on travel by the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

AD

AD

COVID. During a briefing earlier this month, a reporter asked about the increase in hospitalizations as new coronavirus cases surged.

“I’m glad that you asked about covid,” McEnany replied, referring to covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, “because I do want to take a moment to highlight some of the things that the federal government has done.”

Which is how this whole process works.

It’s worth noting that, while there was an overarching “COVID” tab on Thursday, there were also individual tabs focused on aspects of the response to the disease. That included the two tabs that followed “COVID,” each identified with a superimposed red sticker.

AD

[M]ORTA. The visible part of the first sticker read “ORTA,” almost certainly meaning that it focused on the MORTAlity rate of the virus.

With new cases climbing several weeks before the number of covid-19 deaths did, the administration has of late focused on mortality rate — that is, the number of deaths relative to the number of cases. More cases and fewer deaths means a lower mortality rate, which means a better metric for the White House to use.

AD

As deaths continue to rise, though, that metric will become less politically useful.

TEST. Another red-sticker tab, referring to testing for the virus. McEnany flipped to it in response to a question about slow turnaround times for new tests. Her response, apparently read from the binder, focused on how much testing the United States has done relative to other countries and the number of test sites that had been established in “counties with moderate to high social vulnerability.”

AD

EARLY. It’s not clear what this refers to though it might be a reference to early voting.

ECON. Presumably for questions about the economy. The administration has repeatedly celebrated record monthly gains in new employment, records that occurred thanks to the sharp drop in employment that accompanied efforts to contain the virus.

AD

ELECTION. McEnany’s standard response for political questions she doesn’t want to answer (such as about Trump’s sagging poll numbers) is to direct questioners to the campaign. It’s not clear, then, what specifically this refers to.

FAU[CI]. In recent days, tension between members of the administration and the government’s leading infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, has become public. Trump’s top trade official, Peter Navarro, attacked Fauci’s credibility in an op-ed published by USA Today, an attack that Trump had blessed, according to later reporting.

AD

FLYNN. For questions about Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser who left the administration after only a few weeks. He was later indicted as part of Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Despite his admission of guilt, the Justice Department sought to have the charges against him thrown out.

AD

GOLF. Trump’s frequent golf-playing has conflicted with his pre-election criticisms of Barack Obama for his own golf habit. Over the weekend, Trump defended his frequent trips to the course as being a form of exercise and claimed that he has played less often than Obama did.

He has played far more often and almost always at properties that generate personal income for himself.

AD

GOYA. A White House visit by the chief executive of Goya Foods Inc. prompted backlash among Trump’s critics. The company is heavily reliant on Hispanic American customers, and Hispanic Americans are heavily critical of Trump’s presidency. The backlash spurred a counterbacklash, which included Trump himself posing at the venerable Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, giving a thumbs up to several Goya products.

HATCH. That promotion and Trump’s campaign-rally-style remarks from the Rose Garden earlier this week raised questions about the Hatch Act, a law that prohibits using government resources for campaigning.

AD

“Can you talk about your understanding of what the White House policy is for this White House as far as politics?” a reporter asked on Thursday, citing the Rose Garden comments.

AD

“We act in accordance with the Hatch Act,” McEnany replied. “It’s well established that the president and vice president are not subject to the Hatch Act.”

After a bit more on the law, the reporter followed up.

“That’s not my question,” he said. “The Hatch Act has nothing to do with this.”

Perhaps not, but that was something McEnany was prepared to talk about.

HATE. A vague reference with no clear antecedent in the current news environment.

HEALTH. Presumably for questions about Trump’s personal health. There has been a swirl of questions about Trump in recent months, including about his risk from the coronavirus and blowback from his focus on the mental capacity of his likely general election opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

AD

HOGAN. In an op-ed for The Post, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) criticized Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

McEnany was prepared for questions about him, flipping to the “HOGAN” tab and noting various occasions — March 19, April 18 — when Hogan had praised the federal response.

KARL. Perhaps a reference to ABC News’s Jonathan Karl, who, in another Post op-ed, criticized McEnany herself for the way in which she approached press briefings.

“The White House press secretary’s job differs fundamentally from that of a spokesperson for a candidate or political party,” Karl wrote. “The White House press secretary serves at the pleasure of a president but is also a public servant whose salary is paid by taxpayers. The job is to inform the public: to be an intermediary between the president and a press corps the public relies on for information....”

“Denying reality and using the White House podium for purely political purposes is a violation of public trust,” he wrote.

On Thursday, McEnany was prepared with talking points to rebut him, should the issue have come up.

LGBT. An umbrella for questions about gay and transgender issues.

Earlier this week, there was a question posed to McEnany about Trump’s 2019 tweet banning transgender individuals from serving in the military.

“I haven’t talked to him about that specific policy,” McEnany replied — then pivoted to her talking points. “But this president is proud that, in 2019, we launched a global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world.” And so on.

LIES. An evocative label for information being offered by a press secretary, to be sure.

It’s possible that this tab included talking points meant to rebut The Post’s determination earlier this week that Trump had made at least 20,000 false or misleading statements as president. We don’t call all of those statements lies, but it is certainly a succinct way of referring to the subject.

MARY. Presumably Mary L. Trump, the president’s niece whose new book about the family has become a bestseller.

MASKS. Another coronavirus-related topic. Over the weekend, the president posed for cameras while wearing a face mask for the first time, which may be why the subject was included in McEnany’s notes.

Or, perhaps, it included talking points about CDC Director Robert Redfield’s comment this week that we could shut down the spread of the virus in a month or two. The White House position has been not that Americans should wear masks but, instead, that they should follow the lead of local officials — a position that has at times proven awkward for administration officials.

MEDIA. McEnany revels in using anecdotal examples of media outlets having to correct stories as a way to undercut trust in their broader reporting. She has repeatedly rattled off similar examples at past briefings, suggesting that this particular tab is well-worn.

“I really think that it’s time for the New York Times to step back and ask themselves why they’ve been wrong — so wrong, so often,” she said on June 29, for example, then listing a number of things she asserted the newspaper had been incorrect about.

MEULLER [sic]. Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of his longtime adviser Roger Stone prompted the former special counsel to write an op-ed for The Post reinforcing Stone’s guilt on the charges he faced. While the tab may have included broader talking points about the Mueller probe, it likely also focused on Mueller’s essay.

OBAMA. Another broad category. It may have included a point McEnany threw out at the end of the briefing on Thursday, accusing the Obama administration of prematurely halting testing during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. That halt, though, came under vastly different circumstances during the spread of a vastly less dangerous virus. It also marked a transition to a different sort of data collection.

PPE. Presumably data on the government’s production of personal protective equipment for addressing the pandemic. The administration frequently cites numbers about the supply of masks and gowns because of the scale: millions produced and supplied. There have nonetheless been recent reports of shortages in hard-hit areas of the country.

PRIVIL. Likely shorthand for questions about the application of executive PRIVILege by the White House.

REOPEN. Talking points on the president’s push to reopen the economy after the coronavirus lockdown. The rush to get back to business encouraged by Trump led many states to skip over recommended benchmarks aimed at preventing a resurgence of the virus.

RUSSIA. Another broad category, though with at least two topical applications in the moment.

The first concerns recent reports about Russia offering bounties to Taliban fighters for killing American troops, a subject that has come up repeatedly in recent weeks, including in late June. (These notes likely include McEnany’s standard response: Those reports are unconfirmed.) The second is that this week marked the second anniversary of Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland.

SCHEDUL. Presumably the president’s daily schedule for reference.

SCHOOL. Above, we noted that “REOPEN” likely referred to reopening the economy precisely because this tab probably refers to Trump’s recent push to get schools to reopen this fall.

As soon as a reporter mentioned schools during Thursday’s briefing, McEnany’s eyes darted to the appropriate tab, and she flipped to that page, though her response was broad.

She flipped to it again later when asked what Trump would say to parents about the risk of reopening. She offered quotes from experts and noted studies about the limited risk to children (though not to school staff).

SHAR[?]. A partially obscured tab. (Think you know what it was? Email us.)

STATUES. Trump has focused heavily on the protection of memorials around the country, seeing the issue as a way of casting his political opponents as foes of American history. This tab likely included talking points centered on defending Trump’s position.

STONE. Presumably information about the Stone commutation and criticism of the investigation that led to his arrest and conviction.

SYSTEM. Another vague, unclear tabs. (Think you know what it is? Email us.)

UNIVER. As a reader noted, this may refer to a subset of school reopenings: universities welcoming students back this fall, or not. Several schools have announced specific plans aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

It may also include information about the administration’s brief flirtation with rescinding visas for foreign students enrolled in U.S. universities which were only conducting classes online. After causing a furor as college scrambled to figure out how it might apply to their students, the policy was not put into effect.

WINS. The Trump administration likes to tout its successes, generally presenting its accomplishments as the endpoint of possible achievement. Trump himself has often listed a number of things he argues show his presidency as historically successful. There’s every reason to believe that McEnany was prepared to do the same if needed.

Those were all of the subjects visible on Thursday.

There’s one point, though, that bears repeating about McEnany’s tab-based approach to fielding questions. It is the case that some of the information contained in her binder is useful and directed to natural inquiries from the media. It is also the case that much of the information and, in fact, many of the subjects for which she was prepared were simply intended to inject talking points into the discussion and/or to pull a bit of political judo. You want to talk about an indicted Republican? Well, let’s talk about a mail truck catching fire.

Earlier this month, McEnany ended her briefing the way Thursday’s began, talking about crime in U.S. cities.

“You know,” she complained, “I was asked probably 12 questions about the Confederate flag. This president is focused on action, and I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend.”