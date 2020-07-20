The benefits are poised to be a key point of contention as Democrats insist the extra $600-per-week is a crucial lifeline given that the June unemployment rate, even down to 11.1 percent from its April peak, remains worse than at any other point in recent history — and Republicans seek to limit the overall cost of the relief package.

It was controversial from the time it was passed in March, since the size of the unemployment benefit is equal to or greater than the minimum wage in most states. Key Trump administration officials and Republican lawmakers have called the supercharged unemployment benefit — Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — a disincentive for people to return to work.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to introduce a $1 trillion stimulus bill this week that would include a limited unemployment benefit: “We made a mistake when we overpaid on unemployment insurance where now it’s hard for people to come back to work because they’re making more on unemployment than they can working, ” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “ So we’ve got to straighten that out as we move forward.”

The White House also appears to be against extending the benefit at the current level: "From numerous conversations with people at the White House — they do understand redoing this $600-per-week benefit would be really bad for the economy and really bad in the fall, when you need the recovery," Stephen Moore, a conservative analyst and White House ally, told our colleagues Jeff Stein, Andrew Van Dam and Eli Rosenberg last week. "The stakes are really enormous here."

But advisers acknowledge the optics of ending the benefit are charged: “Some people are asking me, ‘Why are you getting rid of unemployment benefits when you still have a lot of unemployment?’ The answer is, ‘We’re not,’ ” Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, told Fox Business on Friday. “We’re not getting rid of unemployment benefits. Now, a couple of things — we are looking at various ways to cap total unemployment benefits — federal and state and local. We’re looking at various ways to do that.”

Kudlow has said President Trump favors a more limited measure that “ will not be as large and will create an incentive to work .”

Talks are happening today: McConnell and McCarthy are expected to discuss the relief efforts with Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The unemployment benefits are set to end as soon as this week.

Possible compromises: “With a substantial number of conservative Republicans wary of spending too much additional federal money, GOP lawmakers have discussed proposing the federal benefit be cut from an additional $600 per week to between $200 per week and $400 per week,” Jeff Stein and Erica Werner report. “The lower number is viewed as the likelier outcome in their bill, although aides cautioned negotiations are fluid and details remain in flux.”

Remember: “House Democrats passed a bill in May that would extend the $600-per-week threshold through January 2021. That bill would increase spending by roughly $3 trillion, and Trump threatened to veto it.”

But Trump has demands of his own: A payroll tax cut — which has so far during coronavirus relief negotiations earned few fans in Congress — and liability protections for businesses, which McConnell has called for but Democrats oppose.

“I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut,” Trump said on “Fox News Sunday,” insisting that “a lot of Republicans like it.”

Another idea discussed by congressional Republicans to lower the price tag of the relief bill: To “eliminate or curb the amount of additional federal unemployment benefits allocated to people who earned above a certain income threshold before losing their jobs,” our colleagues write. “Exactly what that number could be remains unclear. Republicans are exploring similar measures to target another round of $1,200 stimulus payments for those toward the bottom of the income distribution, although it’s unclear how that would combine with Trump’s insistence on a payroll tax cut.”

Big picture: "If the White House and Senate GOP priorities make it into the bill, the legislation would effectively cut taxes for people who have jobs while cutting benefits for the unemployed," according to our colleagues Jeff and Erica.

Democrats insist that the benefits are necessary to keep workers and families above the poverty line, especially as the number of workers who permanently lost their jobs is rising.

By the numbers: “Nearly 17.4 million workers were continually claiming unemployment insurance for the week ended July 4, the Labor Department said. Another 14.3 million people were claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program newly created for self-employed or gig workers who are out of work at the moment, bringing the total number of people on all programs to 32 million unemployed,” our colleague Eli Rosenberg reported on Friday.

Millions of Americans are struggling, as historic demand for another program attests to: “ More than six million people enrolled in food stamps in the first three months of the pandemic, an unprecedented expansion that is likely to continue as more jobless people deplete their savings and billions in unemployment aid expires this month,” the New York Times's Jason DeParle reports.

More trouble coming: The surge of infections have caused some states to close back up again, which adds to concerns from financial institutions that the worst economic pain may be yet to come — and companies predictions that even deeper job losses may hit in the fall.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said his city is “on the brink” of another stay-home order. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) said last week that he may soon have to order another shutdown of nonessential businesses in his city. Meanwhile, Texas has already ordered bars to shutter for a second time.

In corporate America, fears are growing that contingency plans may need to account for years instead of just months. “The pandemic has a grip on the economy, and it doesn’t seem likely to loosen until vaccines are widely available,” Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat told the Wall Street Journal's Ben Eisen and David Benoit.

"There are signs that job losses are reaching deeper into the economy as well, " Eli reports. "American Airlines warned that 25,000 employees — about 29 percent of its staff — could be furloughed in the fall. General Motors said it would furlough about a third of its workers, 1,250 people, from its Wentzville Assembly plant in Ohio."

Meanwhile, Wall Street continues to record modest gains, an odd juxtaposition that continues to perplex some market watchers.

Some economists predict that without an extension of the enhanced unemployment, the economy would shrink by the end of the year.

Ernie Tedeschi, a former economist at the U.S. Treasury under President Obama, tweeted: "Full expiration would mean an economy that is 2% smaller by the end of 2020, and with 1.7 million fewer jobs, than if the FPUC were extended,"

“Even a partial compromise — $300 per week for the rest of the year — would still be an economy 1% smaller by year-end with 800,000 fewer jobs … And those are just aggregate figures, ” Tedeschi continued. “ At the individual level, workers would be devastated if the FPUC expired. Almost overnight, their incomes would be cut in half. In states like Arizona, Louisiana, and Mississippi, the typical worker would lose 75% of her benefits. ”

Election year politics have complicated negotiations within the Republican Party. McConnell must balance “competing demands from [Trump] and Republican senators, including some who are up for reelection in states hit hard by the virus and are coming under withering attacks by Democratic challengers over the pandemic,” Seung Min Kim, Rachael Bade and Erica Werner report.

For instance, endangered Republican Sen. Cory Gardner — in a tough race against former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper (D) — says he backs extending the enhanced unemployment benefit, though he's open to it being less than $600 per week. “We have to — together — get through this by making sure that people are able to get back to work, that businesses are able to survive, that individuals know that they’re going to be okay,” Gardner told our colleagues.

Gardner also “said he is also open to Democrats’ demands for more aid for states and localities, although he didn’t specify how much. McConnell’s proposal, as of now, is not expected to include new money for state and local aid, but rather flexibility for how cities, states and towns use their existing aid.”

There are other controversial cuts to the relief bill the Trump administration is vying for that has even angered GOP senators. The administration is currently “trying to block billions of dollars for states to conduct testing and contact tracing in the upcoming coronavirus relief bill, people involved in the talks said Saturday,” Jeff and Erica write this weekend.

“The administration is also trying to block billions of dollars that GOP senators want to allocate for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and billions more for the Pentagon and State Department to address the pandemic at home and abroad, the people said … [S]ome lawmakers are trying to push back and ensure that the money stays in the bill.”

On The Hill

DEMS PUSH EXPANDING VOTING RIGHTS AFTER JOHN LEWIS'S DEATH: “Democratic lawmakers said that they don’t want tweets or condolences to honor civil rights icon … They want policymakers to get to work to honor the Georgia congressman’s legacy,” Cat Zakrzewski and Haisten Willis report.

Lawmakers focused on two areas: Restoring key protections of the Voting Rights Act and renaming the bridge named after former Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where state troopers and local law enforcement violently beat Lewis and 57 other people during a peaceful march for voting rights in 1965.

“It should be the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020,” House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That’s the way to do it. Words may be powerful, but deeds are lasting.”

REMEMBERING A CIVIL RIGHTS ICON: Funeral arrangements and memorial services are still being planned: Some lawmakers want to see Lewis lie in state, which would just be the second time in American history a black person would be honored in such a way. But the pandemic is complicating those efforts as the U.S. Capitol remains closed to the public, the Times's Luke Broadwater reports.

“John Lewis, a civil rights leader who preached nonviolence while enduring beatings and jailings during seminal front-line confrontations of the 1960s and later spent more than three decades in Congress defending the crucial gains he had helped achieve for people of color, has died. He was 80,” Laurence I. Barrett writes in Lewis's Post obit.

Congress's moral compass: “Lewis harnessed his own history, beaten by state troopers in Selma, Ala., as he and other peaceful protesters tried to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and turned it into a moral calling on Capitol Hill. Every year, he led dozens of members of Congress to a weekend pilgrimage to Selma that served as an educational retreat to learn of the civil rights struggle and culminated with a soul-replenishing trip with Lewis across the bridge where he had nearly died in 1965,” Paul Kane writes of the congressman's nearly 34 years in the House.

In photos: Our colleagues put together a poignant Our colleagues put together a poignant gallery of images throughout Lewis's life.

In his own words: the Associated Press compiled some of the Associated Press compiled some of Lewis's most powerful quotes

And on his own legacy: “My philosophy is very simple, when you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, say something, do something. Get in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble,” Lewis says in the aptly named and recently released “Good Trouble,” a documentary about his life which is available for rent on a “My philosophy is very simple, when you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, say something, do something. Get in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble,” Lewis says in the aptly named and recently released “Good Trouble,” a documentary about his life which is available for rent on a number of streaming platforms

His last public appearance: He accompanied D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser to view the then-newly renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza leading up to the White House.

The scene there after his death: “ Nearly six weeks after the civil rights icon stepped foot onto Black Lives Matter Plaza in what would become his last public appearance, the area blossomed into a memorial of music, reflection and gratitude for Lewis on Saturday in the wake of his death,” death,” Emily Davies reports.

At The White House

MORE FROM TRUMP'S INTERVIEW: “[Trump] said that the rising number of U.S. deaths from the coronavirus ‘is what it is,’ defended his fumbled management of the pandemic with a barrage of dubious and false claims, and revealed his lack of understanding about the fundamental science of how the virus spreads and infects people,” Philip Rucker and Felicia Sonmez report.

Some other highlights:

Trump refused to say whether he would accept the election's results: “I have to see. Look, you — I have to see,” the president said to repeated questions on the topic.

He promised to release a new health care plan in two weeks: “We're signing a health care plan within two weeks,” the president said. “A full and complete health care plan that the Supreme Court decision on DACA gave me the right to do. So we're going to solve — we're going to sign an immigration plan, a health care plan, and various other plans. And nobody will have done what I'm doing in the next four weeks.” (Republicans famously could not agree on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare in 2017.

And Trump continued to threaten to veto funding for the military over the issue of renaming bases named after Confederate generals: “Fort Bragg is a big deal. We won two World Wars, nobody even knows General Bragg. We won two World Wars. Go to that community where Fort Bragg is, in a great state, I love that state, go to the community, say how do you like the idea of renaming Fort Bragg, and then what are we going to name it?” Trump said.

He then added this: “We're going to name it after the Reverend Al Sharpton? What are you going to name it Chris, tell me what you're going to name it ?”

Wallace pushed back on the idea that the cognitive test Trump – some of which claimed was “very hard” – was truly that difficult: “It's not the hard - it's not the hardest test,” Wallace told the president. “They have a picture and is says, ‘what’s that' and it's an elephant.”

ALLIES ARE STARTING TO BREAK RANKS: “Once-reticent Republican governors are now issuing orders on mask-wearing and business restrictions that run counter to Trump’s demands. Some of those governors have been holding late-night phone calls among themselves to trade ideas and grievances; they have sought out partners in the administration other than the president, including Vice President Pence, who, despite echoing Trump in public, is seen by governors as far more attentive to the continuing disaster,” the Times's Alexander Burns, Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman report.

Ouch: “The president got bored with it,” David Carney, an adviser to Texas governor Greg Abbott (R) said of Trump's response to the pandemic. He noted that Abbott, a Republican, directs his requests to Pence, with whom he speaks two to three times a week.

The Campaign

BIDEN URGED TO THROW OUT VEEP PLAYBOOK: “As Biden enters the final stretch of a decidedly unconventional search process — he has promised to pick a woman, and is vetting several African American contenders who would make history amid a growing racial justice movement — the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is facing growing pressure to break from an old playbook that has resulted in white men being tapped all but two times in the country’s history,” Vanessa Williams and Sean Sullivan report.

Key quote: “Hopefully the political class will have evolved sufficiently to understand that some of the rules that they set out are no longer applicable,” Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.), who in 1992 became the first black woman elected to the Senate, told our colleagues. “The fact of the matter is we’ve never had black women in a lot of these positions so how can you go to say experience in it is the prerequisite? Otherwise, what you get is that old circular firing squad and you wind up never getting anybody.”

For context: “Only two black women have ever been elected to the Senate and none have ever won a governorship … Since Shirley Chisholm (D-N.Y.) became the first black woman elected to Congress in 1968, 47 black women have served in Congress. Although black women have chaired subcommittees and held deputy posts in the House Democratic caucus, only two have chaired standing committees and none have served as caucus chair or whip,” our colleagues write.