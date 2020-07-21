One can hardly be surprised that Trump is trying anyway, given both his willingness to explore the grayer areas of constitutional borders and his indefatigable efforts to exclude immigrants who came to the United States illegally. Separating undocumented immigrants from the population totals used to apportion seats in the House both sends a message about who the White House believes deserves the government’s attention and dilutes the power of areas with large populations of undocumented immigrants.

But, of course, it would also change the number of House seats each state receives. And that, over the long term, could be of enormous use to Trump’s political party.

Here’s how it works. Consider the population of each state in 2017, as calculated by the University of Michigan’s Population Studies Center.

The Pew Research Center has estimated what percentage of each state’s population is made up of undocumented immigrants. As you might expect, it’s weighted heavily to California, Texas and states with large urban centers.

Remove those populations from the total, and you shift how the population is distributed around the country.

As it stands, many of the states with large populations of undocumented immigrants are also ones with more seats in the House.

If we redistribute seats in the House from the 2010 allocation using the 2017 population estimates, six states lose a seat: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Four gain one seat — Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and Oregon — and Texas gains two.

But if we do the same redistribution after removing undocumented immigrants from the total, the changes are different. Texas now gets only one more House seat and California loses two. Colorado no longer gains one and Michigan and Minnesota no longer lose one.

Why does this matter? For one thing because all of the states that gain seats save Oregon have legislatures controlled by Republicans, meaning redrawn House maps that likely advantage the Republican Party. But also because House seats are used to calculate the number of electoral votes each state gets.

The number of electoral votes a state receives is the total of its representation in Congress: the number of House seats plus two votes for its two senators. So not only does California lose two House seats, it loses two electoral votes, as well.

As you probably already noticed, the states losing House seats are mostly ones that Trump lost in 2016. The states gaining seats are mostly states he won.

So allocating electoral votes by state (which isn’t always how it works), Trump won 305 electoral votes in 2016 to Hillary Clinton’s 233. Had the redistribution of electoral votes using the 2017 population estimates been in effect, he would have won 306 to 232 — a 2-vote improvement in his margin.

If you exclude undocumented immigrants from 2017 state populations and reallocate House seats, his lead expands to 308 to 230. That’s a 6-vote improvement over the estimated 2016 results.

Trump certainly believes that undocumented immigrants should be excluded from consideration equivalent to American citizens or legal residents. He has made that abundantly clear over the past five years. It’s also the case, though, that the Republican Party has explored how to use citizenship to reduce the power of Democratic states in ways that mirror Trump’s memorandum.