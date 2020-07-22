Trump delivered a controlled and on-topic — and relatively short, for him — briefing for reporters and the American people at a time when his poll numbers have sunk sharply because of his handling of the pandemic, which is worsening in many states around the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. infection rate may actually be 10 times the number of reported cases.

AD

AD

Trump plugged the use of masks — which until recently he refused to wear publicly himself — and admitted things were likely to get worse before they improved.

“Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they have an effect, and we need everything we can get,” Trump said.

Trump acknowledged the steady uptick in coronavirus infections in the Sun Belt and argued may of those cases were young people, who were more likely to be asymptomatic and less likely to fall extremely ill and need hospitalization.

The president struck a note of realism that has been missing in his frequent remarks that the virus will suddenly “disappear.”

“It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better,” Trump conceded. “Something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is.”

Still, he begged off being “fully responsible” for the pandemic's management, saying he was working as a “team” with the nation's governors. Media reports, including a Sunday story from the New York Times, suggest, however, the White House actively sought to shift the burden of responsibility for containment to the states as early as mid-April.

AD

AD

Trump did repeat his mantra that the United States had conducted “more tests” than any country in the world — that is true, but health experts say testing should be scaled up to meet the size of the pandemic (the United States is experiencing the largest outbreak in the world right now). The president seemed to suggest he might support more funding for the CDC and testing in the coronavirus bill being crafted in Congress, but he didn't commit to it.

And Fauci's absence was glaring, given the recent dust-up between the doctor and the president.

The White House was sharply criticized after portraying Fauci as error-prone. The doctor was reported not to have met with Trump since June, despite appearing frequently with Trump during previous iterations of the task force briefings.

AD

In a Fox News interview that aired Sunday, Trump also called a Fauci “a little bit of an alarmist.” Fauci responded yesterday by saying he was a “realist.”

AD

After yesterday's presser, it looks as though the president may also be moving in that direction, too.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: New guidance from the CDC says you should isolate for 10 days if you test positive for the coronavirus, rather than 14 days.

The shortened isolation guidance brings the agency’s recommendations in line with numerous studies that have signaled the window of infectivity is usually four to nine days, Ariana Eunjung Cha reports.

“The two-week self-isolation rule had been a facet of pandemic life in the nation since March,” Ariana writes. “… The number forms the basis for provisions in Congress’s coronavirus relief bill that gave workers at small and midsize companies 14 days of paid sick leave. And states such as New Mexico and Rhode Island — adjacent to virus epicenters at different times — issued emergency orders requiring visitors to stay put in their temporary residences for two weeks.”

AD

AD

She adds: “It now advises most people with active cases of covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, to isolate for 10 days after symptoms begin and 24 hours after their fever has broken. For those who have a positive test but are asymptomatic, the public health agency as of Friday recommended quarantining 10 days from the testing date.”

But the agency acknowledges a “limited” number of people who become severely ill may need to isolate longer as they may continue to produce the virus for longer.

OOF: Most people across the country are still susceptible to the novel coronavirus, according to data from the CDC.

According to the data, only a small fraction of people across the United States had coronavirus antibodies.

“The new CDC information was derived from blood samples drawn from more than 16,000 people in 10 geographic regions, from New York to Washington state and Utah to Minnesota,” Laurie McGinley reports. “The samples, collected in discrete periods from late March to mid-May during routine screenings such as cholesterol tests, were scrutinized for antibodies, which indicate whether the immune system has mounted a response to the virus.”

AD

AD

What’s more, the CDC data found the number of coronavirus infections is probably 10 times the number of reported cases. There could be 38 million infections, the CDC says, instead of the reported 3.8 million.

Laurie adds: “The latest results showed that low proportions of people have antibodies to the virus even in hard-hit areas. The percentage ranged from 1 percent in the San Francisco Bay area in late April to 6.9 percent in New York in late March. The proportions may be higher now in some areas because of the recent surge in infections.”

OUCH: A new analysis found most states aren’t reporting critical data needed to track and control the spread of the coronavirus.

The report was released by Resolve to Save Lives, a New York nonprofit led by former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden. It found states, which have largely come up with their own approaches for tracking and controlling the coronavirus in the absence of a national approach, are reporting inconsistent and incomplete data, Lena H. Sun reports.

“Some essential information that would show response effectiveness is not being reported at all. Only two states report data on how quickly contact tracers were able to interview people who test positive to learn about potential contacts,” she reports. “Not a single state reports on the turnaround time of diagnostic tests, the analysis found. Week-long waits for results hobble efforts to track real-time virus spread and make contact tracing almost irrelevant.”

AD

AD

In a news briefing, Frieden lauded states for doing “the challenging, hard, meticulous job of collecting, analyzing and presenting crucial information.” He added: “But because of the lack of national leadership, we don’t have common standards, definitions, targets or accountability.”

The former CDC chief is pointing to 15 data points that he and other public health leaders say are critical for the pandemic response. The data points include information such as confirmed and probable cases and hospitalization rates per capita.

Congress on coronavirus

Republicans and White House officials are in disarray over plans for the next coronavirus spending bill.

Notably, the rift comes as a deadline nears on expiring emergency relief.

The Senate Republican and White House positions changed numerous times yesterday. Some GOP lawmakers refused to back Trump’s push for a payroll tax cut. Others pushed to convince the White House to support more funding for the CDC and for coronavirus testing, Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Seung Min Kim report.

“Complicating matters, other Republican lawmakers appeared mortified about the growing size of the spending bill, leading to bickering over which policies to remove and warning that miscalculations could allow Democrats to seize control of the White House and the Senate in November,” they report. “The whole process now appears likely to spill into August, something the White House and congressional Democrats had hoped to avoid, because it would mean more than 20 million Americans would lose emergency unemployment benefits when they expire at the end of this month. They have not mapped out a plan for what would happen to these people as the pandemic’s turmoil continues to weigh on the U.S. economy.”

AD

AD

“What in the hell are we doing?” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) reportedly asked his colleagues at yesterday’s lunch with White House officials, a remark that came amid frustration at the push to boost spending levels.

In the states

A new report finds there were critical lapses in infection control at the Pennsylvania nursing home that dosed at least 30 veterans with hydroxychloroquine.

The findings, detailed in a 92-page inspection report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, don’t specifically refer to hydroxychloroquine, the controversial anti-malaria drug, but it notes “serious breakdowns in patient care and safety before, during and after doctors at the home began to prescribe hydroxychloroquine in April,” Debbie Cenziper and Shawn Mulcahy report. “Nursing home administrators had no plans in place to manage sick patients, conduct contact tracing and investigations or protect residents from ‘cross-contamination, infection, virus[es] and disease,’ according to the June inspection.”

State regulators say the conditions put 128 of 154 residents at the nursing facility for veterans in immediate jeopardy.

AD

AD

“The findings largely confirm allegations by nurses, aides and the relatives of residents, who for weeks have said the center made little effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus and ultimately turned to hydroxychloroquine,” Debbie and Shawn report. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that residents at the facility received a drug regimen that included hydroxychloroquine and that nurses and aides called the “covid cocktail.” The anti-malaria drug was given to at least 11 people who hadn’t been tested for the virus.

They add: “It is not known whether the drug caused or contributed to any deaths at the home, which has attributed 42 fatalities to covid-19.”

Coronavirus latest

Here are a few more stories to catch up on this morning:

It’s still an election year:

Joe Biden unveiled a $775 billion plan for the care of young and old Americans. The proposal would provide the hundreds of billions of dollars over 10 years for “universal preschool to 3- and 4-year-old children, fund the construction of new child-care facilities and offer tax credits and grants to help pay for care positions for the young and the elderly,” Annie Linskey and Matt Viser report

On the front lines:

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Women’s Hospital said they designed a mask made of silicone rubber that is as effective as the N95 respirator. And unlike N95 masks, the newly designed mask could be “easily sterilized and used many times,” as Michael Brice-Saddler writes for The Post’s live blog.

The ongoing debate to reopen schools:

School leaders are pushing back on Trump’s call to reopen schools even in places where he is popular, such as in Greenville County, S.C., where Trump won by 25 points in 2016, Moriah Balingit reports

Around the world:

The pandemic has been worse in the United States than in nearly any other country by numerous metrics, Philip Bump reports

The race for a vaccine:

Some pharmaceutical executives told lawmakers they hope to have vaccines with some sort of regulatory approval by the fall, even as they acknowledged there are numerous uncertainties about vaccine timelines, Carolyn Y. Johnson reports for the live blog.