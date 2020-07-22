AD

“He sees the same numbers everyone else does,” a Trump campaign source told Power Up. “When he’s talking about [coronavirus] and projects leadership, numbers go up. Markets rallied at the end of the day, too.”

Despite Trump's abrupt turnaround this week in his approach to the coronavirus — from endorsing masks as a sign of patriotism to a newly somber admission that the pandemic will “get worse before it gets better” — the president did not offer any new and concrete plans to contain the surging virus, six months after the first case was confirmed in the United States. “We are in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very, very powerful,” Trump teased vaguely on Tuesday from the briefing room, without revealing any specifics.

Instead, Trump this week has:

Sought to bar undocumented immigrants from part of the 2020 Census, sparking immediate lawsuit pledges from civil liberties groups and the New York attorney general.

Doubled down on sending federal law enforcement to quash protests in cities run by Democrats, angering governors and mayors.

Warned he may not sign the next coronavirus economic relief bill unless it included a payroll tax cut, a move many Republicans on the Hill do not support.

Threatened to veto a massive defense spending bill over a bipartisan effort to rename bases named after Confederate generals, despite Republican leadership urging him to reconsider that position.

Red meat: It seemed clear the base was on his mind as Trump yesterday signed the census memorandum and insisted he was “following through on that commitment” to determine citizenship status of the U.S. population.

rguing this “would represent a ‘better understanding of the Constitution’ than the way apportionment has been implemented for over two centuries,” our The White House aims to keep undocumented immigrants from being counted for congressional apportionment next year, aour colleague Tara Bahrampour writes.

The move comes after Trump has “repeatedly tried to change the way the decennial census is carried out and how its data is used,” Tara notes, though legal and census experts stressed this plan is neither legal nor practicable.

“It’s patently unconstitutional,” Thomas Wolf from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s School of Law told Tara. “For apportionment, Section 2 of the 14th Amendment requires a count of all persons … Persons means people. Everyone must be counted … regardless of race or ethnicity or citizenship status.”

The president’s proposal “would be asking every American to disregard the plain text of the Constitution and ignore what their eyes tell them about what the law and the American Constitution is about. It’s another example of the Trump administration putting some ill-conceived notion of ideology or self-interest ahead of the country,” Wolf added.

“As a practical matter, Mr. Trump’s order could not be carried out even were it legal, because no official tally of undocumented immigrants exists, and federal law bars the use of population estimates for reapportionment purposes,” per the New York Times's Katie Rogers and Peter Baker

Don't forget about “law & order”: Trump, who is also trailing Joe Biden in some polls on crime and safety despite his tough rhetoric, vowed to send federal law enforcement agents to more major cities led by Democrats even as leaders in Portland, Ore., and Washington insist the federal crackdown is only escalating civil strife. “I’m going to do something — that, I can tell you,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “Because we’re not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these — Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats.”

The reliance on the authority and assets of the Department of Homeland Security to spearhead the federal response against anti-racism protesters Trump has decried as “anarchists” has raised questions about abuse of power, our colleagues Nick Miroff and Matt Zapotosky report: “Images of militarized Border Patrol agents clubbing protesters and stuffing them into unmarked vehicles have alarmed civil liberties advocates and administration critics, and the displays of government power echo tactics long associated with authoritarian rule,” they write. “Legal analysts say that while the department has broad authority to enforce federal laws, officers’ actions — especially in Portland, Ore. — seemed to be pushing the boundaries and pulling DHS into a domestic policing role.”

“There’s a line that it certainly looks like they’ve crossed. And, if I may, it’s an important line because it’s the difference between federal law enforcement and a roving commission where you’re using these law enforcement officers to go out and restore what they deem to be order,” Stephen I. Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, told our colleagues.

DHS was “not established to be the president’s personal militia,” Tom Ridge, the former Pennsylvania governor who served as the country’s first DHS Secretary under George W. Bush Tom Ridge, the former Pennsylvania governor who served as the country’s first DHS Secretary under George W. Bush said . “It would be a cold day in hell before I would consent to a unilateral, uninvited intervention into one of my cities,” he added, “and I wish the president would take a more collaborative approach toward fighting this lawlessness than the unilateral approach he’s taken.”

DHS's response in Portland is not sitting well with many of the department's employees, either, according to Buzzfeed's Hamed Aleaziz: “Conversations with 17 DHS employees, all of whom requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, reveal that many at the agency disagree with the show of force. Some called for an investigation, while others said they feared the long-term consequences for the agency’s reputation.”

“This administration’s utterly transparent fear-mongering of sending federal officers out against peaceful protesters in Portland and Chicago has no purpose other than to support Trump’s reelection bid. It is blatantly unconstitutional and an embarrassment to the agency and the career civil servants who work here,” one employee told BuzzFeed.

Trump's demand for a payroll tax cut stirred up intraparty controversy on Capitol Hill as the White House and Senate Republicans “stumbled to formulate a unified coronavirus budget plan, lacking agreement on policy goals, spending parameters and even deadlines,” according to our colleagues Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Seung Min Kim.

“In an effort to bridge differences, [Treasury Secretary Steven] Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow met with Senate Republicans over lunch. But that led to little progress, as Republicans made clear to Mnuchin and Meadows that they were not supportive of Trump’s insistence on a payroll tax cut or curbed funding for coronavirus tests and the CDC,” they write.

“Mnuchin and Meadows were met with so much blowback to the idea [of a payroll tax] at the Senate GOP lunch Tuesday that Mnuchin didn’t try to persuade anyone to reconsider, several attendees said.” The lack of consensus on Trump's demand is likely to push negotiations into August.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put it this way: “There are some differences of opinion on the question of the payroll-tax cut and whether that’s the best way to go, and so we’re still in discussion with the administration on that,” McConnell told the “There are some differences of opinion on the question of the payroll-tax cut and whether that’s the best way to go, and so we’re still in discussion with the administration on that,” McConnell told the Wall Street Journal.

Laying down one last more marker for Confederate symbols: Trump “formally threatened to veto a $740 billion military spending bill Tuesday hours before the House passed the legislation by a veto-proof majority, heralding a potential showdown between the White House and Congress over a bipartisan effort to rename several Army posts that commemorate Confederate generals,” our colleague Karoun Demirjian reports.

The White House in a statement called out several provisions of the House bill that the president took issue with, namely the directive to the Pentagon to rename the 10 bases within a year. White House advisers argued that the order was “part of a sustained effort to erase from the history of the Nation those who do not meet an ever-shifting standard of conduct” and an attempt “to rewrite history and to displace the enduring legacy of the American Revolution with an ever-shifting standard of conduct,” Karoun reports.

Collision course: “But while the veto threat was focused solely on the House bill, it also presents a challenge for the Republican-controlled Senate, where lawmakers are debating a parallel measure ordering similar changes to bases named for Confederate officials, albeit under a three-year timeline,” per Karoun.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said earlier this month that the Senate likely had the votes to override a potential Trump's veto. “I would hope he wouldn’t veto it just based on that” issue of renaming bases, Grassley said . “If it came to overriding a veto, we'd probably override the veto."

The Policies

THE NEXT PHASE IS A MESS: The party infighting means "the whole process now appears likely to spill into August, something the White House and congressional Democrats had hoped to avoid, because it would mean more than 20 million Americans would lose emergency unemployment benefits when they expire at the end of this month,” Erica, Jeff and Seung Min report.

Where we’re at … for now: Remember once Republicans agree on a package they’ll then have to negotiate with House Democrats.

The price tag: Mnuchin had said the goal was to keep it around $1 trillion, but told reporters on Tuesday, “I think we’re going to spend what we need to spend, and we’re going to make sure we don’t spend more than that.” Democrats’ opening offer remains at $3 trillion.

Money for testing: The White House initially wanted to include no new funding, but press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the administration would support “targeted” funding.

Money for schools: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he hopes a GOP package would include $105 billion to help schools reopen.

Other Republicans are mortified over spending so much money. “What in the hell are we doing?” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who according to multiple officials was incensed at the push to boost spending levels, asked his colleagues at the lunch with the administration negotiators.

On The Hill

HOUSE CONSERVATIVES BLAST LIZ CHENEY: “Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) came under fire from the far-right flank of the House Republican caucus, who accused her of disloyalty to [Trump] and later called on her to step down from her leadership post,” Paul Kane and Rachael Bade report.

Among their complaints was that Cheney had been supportive of Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert: “The unusually sharp internal clash — which took place at the first in-person meeting of the GOP conference in four months due to the pandemic — highlights the transformation of the House Republican Conference in the age of Trump: Few House Republicans are comfortable challenging a man popular with their base, and those who do are attacked by their colleagues,” our colleagues write.

More on what happened: “The confrontation began when [Rep. Matt] Gaetz (Fla.) got on the microphone to unload on Cheney for previously donating to a Republican primary challenger to [Rep. Thomas] Massie (Ky.) and demanded answers about leadership's policy on backing primary opponents to incumbents. Cheney later pulled her endorsement of Massie's primary opponent and requested a refund for her donation after past racist tweets from the candidate resurfaced,” “The confrontation began when [Rep. Matt] Gaetz (Fla.) got on the microphone to unload on Cheney for previously donating to a Republican primary challenger to [Rep. Thomas] Massie (Ky.) and demanded answers about leadership's policy on backing primary opponents to incumbents. Cheney later pulled her endorsement of Massie's primary opponent and requested a refund for her donation after past racist tweets from the candidate resurfaced,” Politico's Melanie Zanona reports

Donald Trump Jr. also took a swipe at Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican: “We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another … we also don’t need the endless wars she advocates for,” Trump's eldest son wrote on Twitter. The president has so far been silent on the entire episode, but during a news conference later in day House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters, “ We’re honored to have her as conference chair .”

AOC SAYS GOP LAWMAKER ACCOSTED HER: “In a confrontation overheard by a reporter Monday outside the Capitol, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ‘disgusting’ and told her ‘you are out of your freaking mind’ for describing poverty as a root cause of crime, prompting the congresswoman to later condemn what she described as Yoho’s ‘virulent harassment’ of her,” Felicia Sonmez reports.

After the encounter, Ocasio-Cortez began to head back into the Capitol: “A few steps down, Yoho offered a parting thought to no one in particular. ”“F — ing b---h,” A spokesman for Yoho denied [to The Post] that the congressman used the epithet and said he instead uttered the word ‘bulls---’ to himself, describing his view of Ocasio-Cortez’s policies, ” Felicia writes. “A few steps down, Yoho offered a parting thought to no one in particular. ”“F — ing b---h,” the Hill's Mike Lillis, who first broke the story, reports . “” Felicia

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer called Yoho's reported comments “despicable” and “unacceptable”: Hoyer said Yoho should be sanctioned by the House, but did not elaborate on what form the punishment would take. McCarthy was set to talk to Yoho later in the day. A four-term congressman, Yoho previously announced that his retiring after this term.

AOC fired back at Yoho on Twitter: “Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, adding she had never spoken to the Republican before. “But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done.”

Outside the Beltway

OHIO SPEAKER CHARGED AMID $60 MILLION BRIBERY PROBE: “Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s political operation accepted more than $60 million in bribe money from FirstEnergy Corp. to secure the company a $1.3 billion public bailout, according to a federal complaint,” Cleveland.com's Jeremy Pelzer reports.

More details: “Householder, chief political aide Jeff Longstreth, and lobbyists Matt Borges, Neil Clark, and Juan Cespedes used the bribe money to expand the speaker’s political power and enrich themselves by millions of dollars through a ‘web’ of dark-money groups and bank accounts, including the 501(c)(4) Generation Now, according to the complaint.”

Gov. Mike DeWine (R) called on Householder to resign:

There are also redistricting implications: “The scope of the accusations threatens to unfurl the GOP’s tight hold on Ohio’s governing body, which is set to draw new congressional maps in 2021 that will dictate Ohio’s representation in Washington for a decade, a variable that’s put winning at least some seats on Democrats’ national radar,” the Associated Press's Julie Carr Smyth reports.