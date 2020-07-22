That Trump is choosing to emphasize the display of the Confederate battle flag and statues amid the civil unrest over race shows there is still disagreement on the causes of racism and what qualifies as racism, even as a consensus grows on the existence of it in society, as new Washington Post-ABC News and NBC News-Wall Street Journal polling shows.
A record 69 percent of Americans do not think black people and other minorities receive equal treatment in the criminal justice system compared to white people, but majorities of Americans do not support calls to “defund the police,” remove public Confederate statues or rename bases named for Confederate leaders. Trump’s campaign has spent at least $20 million on ads this month falsely suggesting that “defunding the police” means eliminating police departments and that former vice president Joe Biden supports defunding police.
As a candidate in 2015, Trump called for the Confederate flag to be taken down from outside the South Carolina State House one day after then-Gov. Nikki Haley (R) called for removing it.
“I think it probably does, and I think they should put it in the museum,” Trump said six days after a white supremacist killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston, S.C. “Let it go. Respect whatever it is that you have to respect because it was a point in time, and put it in a museum. But I would take it down, yes.”
As president, Trump has consistently defended Confederate statues, Confederate-named military bases and the Confederate flag, even when asked about the Confederacy’s ties to slavery.
“I know people that like the Confederate flag, and they’re not thinking about slavery,” Trump said on July 14.
Trump’s defense of the Confederate flag as president tracks closely with shifting views of both Trump and the flag within the Republican Party, as political science professor Michael Tesler noted in 2017.
In the Public Religion Research Institute’s September 2015 American Values Survey (AVS), 60 percent of Republicans who thought that the Confederate flag symbolizes Southern pride rated Trump favorably. He was rated about 20 points less favorably among Republicans who thought the flag represents racism, but those individuals make up less than a fifth of the GOP.But Trump grew disproportionately more popular among Confederate flag sympathizers in the party over the course of the campaign. In the October 2016 AVS, nearly 80 percent of Republicans who thought the flag symbolizes Southern pride rated Trump favorably, compared with just 45 percent of those who thought it represented racism.… The upshot is that Trump voters were 50 points more likely than Clinton voters to say that the Confederate flag has more to do with Southern pride than racism in the 2016 AVS (80 percent to 30 percent, respectively), and 60 points more likely than Clinton supporters to oppose removing the statue of Robert E. Lee from a park in Charlottesville (81 percent to 21 percent, respectively).
But now, Trump’s rhetoric and actions are even pitting him against American military leadership.
On Friday, the Pentagon effectively banned the display of Confederate flags at U.S. bases. On Sunday, Trump again threatened to veto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) over provisions that would rename military bases named for Confederate leaders, despite Pentagon support for changing the names.
“I don’t care what the military says,” Trump said. “I’m supposed to make the decision. Fort Bragg is a big deal. We won two World Wars; nobody even knows General Bragg.”
By Tuesday, the White House had issued a formal veto threat of the NDAA. If not signed, it would mark the first time in 60 years that the annual defense legislation was not enacted.