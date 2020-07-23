On Wednesday, though, Barr made a remarkably false claim about these scenes — in a way that only reinforces the idea that officials such as him are aiding in the president’s effort to exaggerate them.

At a White House event, Barr played up the supposed success of “Operation Legend,” an effort to dispatch federal law enforcement, in Kansas City.

“We’ve named the operation, as we’ve said, ‘Operation Legend,’ and we started rolling it out a couple of weeks ago in Kansas City,” Barr said. “And just to give you an idea of what’s possible: The FBI went in very strong into Kansas City, and within two weeks, we’ve had 200 arrests.”

Except that’s not even close to true. As the Kansas City Star reported, we actually just saw our first federal charge since the operation launched — far from 200 arrests. The DOJ clarified that Barr meant that there have been 200 arrests since December and connected it not to the new Operation Legend, but to a precursor called Operation Relentless Pursuit. “Legend is essentially a continuation of that,” the DOJ said. Except, that operation began long before the May killing of George Floyd and had nothing to do with the racial justice demonstrations.

Not only that, but the arrests Barr was referring to, according to DOJ’s clarification, weren’t just FBI arrests as he claimed; they also included local ones. So this wasn’t even a federal success tale that Barr was telling.

Kansas City Mayor Lucas Quinton Lucas, who like other Democratic mayors has resisted federal presence in his city, denounced Barr’s false claim during an MSNBC interview.

“This isn’t terribly, I guess, inconsistent sometimes with what we hear from this administration, but I think it’s frustrating,” Lucas said. He added that “what I don’t want it to be is this sort of thing where they’re just saying Democrat-led cities or our cities are hellholes or anything like I’ve heard the president say before. And we actually get down to the violent crime problem.”

But this is hardly the first time Barr has joined Trump and his administration in making questionable claims about what’s happening in cities such as Kansas City and Portland. Barr was instrumental in the questionable clearing of overwhelmingly peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square in D.C. ahead of Trump walking across the square for a photo op, lodging dubious allegations about what led to it.

Barr also has repeatedly played up the idea that these demonstrations are infiltrated and even taking directions from violent provocateurs, often directly invoking antifa. Barr has called it a “witches brew” of extremists. Trump has made similar claims, and DHS in the past month said in a document that “anarchist and anti-government extremists pose the most significant threat of targeted low-level, protest-related assaults against law enforcement.”

But despite this, there have been relatively few arrests of individuals connected to antifa and very little evidence connecting the amorphous movement to the organization of the demonstrations. An FBI document reviewed by the Nation, for instance, said it had “has no intelligence indicating Antifa involvement/presence” connected to May 31 violence in Washington that followed Floyd’s death.

Trump at one point baselessly claimed that an older man who bled from his head after being pushed to the ground by law enforcement in Buffalo “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.” Trump cited the pro-Trump outlet One America News, which ran with the wild conspiracy theory from a reporter who has worked for the Russian Propaganda outlet Sputnik. (There is still absolutely no evidence of the claim.)

Nor is Barr the only one official in recent days to apparently exaggerate the arrests in Kansas City. At a briefing Tuesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed of Operation Legend in Kansas City: “This has been a successful operation that has been waged … including the arrest of wanted fugitives.”

The first man arrested and charged Monday, a 20-year-old named Monty Ray, was indeed a fugitive. But it’s not clear that any other fugitives — plural — had been arrested when McEnany said that. In fact, the Star asked the U.S. attorney’s office around 11 a.m. Tuesday — precisely when McEnany was holding her briefing — whether there were any additional arrests beyond Ray, and a spokesman said, “No, not that I’m aware of.”

The question it all leads to is, if this is truly what’s happening with the demonstrations, why does it need to be exaggerated? Why lodge baseless theories, like Trump has? And if you’re Barr, how on earth do you — an experienced lawyer accustomed to choosing words carefully — so badly misstate that there have been 200 arrests by the FBI in two weeks, when that’s false for multiple reasons? The idea that Barr would mistakenly utter such a whopper in prepared remarks is very difficult to reconcile.