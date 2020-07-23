“But I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right, just not right with what’s happened recently. The flare-up in Florida to have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump said. “It’s really something that for me, I have to protect the American people. That’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I always will do. That’s what I’m about.”
Trump said the formal nominating process scheduled to take place in Charlotte, will proceed, but the large convention with all its pomp and circumstance planned for Jacksonville is canceled.
The president said he would still give an acceptance speech in some form, but it would not be before the cheering crowds that attend in normal times.
Trump said thousands of people “desperately” wanted to attend and were already making travel arrangements.
“The pageantry, the signs, the excitement were really, really top of the line,” he said.